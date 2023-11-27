Guy Surrounded By Ice, Bundled Up In Winter Coat, Hat Says End Fossil Fuels To Stop Global Warming

What would we do without leftwing environmentalists screeching about ending fossil fuels? Meet Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, who thinks the only solution to the world's problems is to end fossil fuels.

In Antarctica, I saw for myself & heard from scientists how ice loss is accelerating in dangerous ways.



Climate change is wreaking havoc. Fossil fuels are the main culprit.



At #COP28, leaders must act to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C & end the fossil fuel age. pic.twitter.com/fvqABUfE3k — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 25, 2023

We have a question for Mr. Guterres here: How did you get to Antarctica? Did you walk? Swim? Row a boat?

Because you used fossil fuels to get there, in the jacket and hat you're wearing, in the technology you used to fill and upload your video.

Ending fossil fuels would return us to the Dark Ages, quite literally.

Bro totally swam there. There is no way he'd have used fossil fuels. That would be hypocritical. https://t.co/ieQmSs6H0i — TheUnmitigatedAss (@UnmitigatedAss) November 26, 2023

So you first, Mr. Guterres. You and the United Nations.

"It's too warm!" - guy in a winter coat and hat, surrounded by ice https://t.co/HsAc4CqqWQ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 27, 2023

There you go, being all logical and observant and stuff.

“I flew on a private jet to the South Pole with a production crew to record myself telling you to stop emitting so much carbon” https://t.co/qhfmQApPi2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 26, 2023

'Rules for thee, but not for me' is the modus operandi of the environmental Left.

Here I am, near some ice.

Abandon everything you own and give me all the power.



Sincerely, @antonioguterres https://t.co/nCQKBkrRg6 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) November 26, 2023

That's what it boils down to.

You should stay in Antarctica. We aren’t giving up our freedom. https://t.co/xE4umIt6rQ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 26, 2023

No, we are not.

This could have been an email. https://t.co/j0DNcfVk3m — G (@stevensongs) November 26, 2023

That also uses fossil fuels.

Should've sent it by carrier pigeon.

Think of the tons of fossil fuels that were burned so that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could go gallivanting around Antarctica.https://t.co/4BkoNDmBQF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 27, 2023

But that's different. Somehow.

He's special and important and the rest of us are not.

The Climate Change cult gotta keep the fear mongering turned up to 11 to try to scare regular people into giving them power to control and micromanage every aspect of their lives. GFY! https://t.co/VvmHMV8AOW — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 26, 2023

That's exactly it: power and control.

Haggard Portuguese cod fisherman yells at ice. https://t.co/NghkWNnb1j — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) November 26, 2023

We giggled at this.

They know precisely what causes climate change and that's why literally ever climate change model has turned out to be wrong.



But you will live without fossil fuels.



Or nuclear power because nuke = icky. https://t.co/0E7xUHTKww — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) November 27, 2023

We will not live without fossil fuels. And it's cute they think they'll make us.

They just lie and lie and lie and lie about literally everything https://t.co/G9Is3WPp51 pic.twitter.com/HZVRJUjS6c — 🐐onso (@GOATonso) November 26, 2023

Lies are all they have.

a lot of carbon credits died for this stupid photo op https://t.co/iZQHYsbvRO — trebase (@_rebase) November 26, 2023

RIP. Pour one out for those wasted carbon credits.

And look, the WHO is chiming in, too:

To protect our health, I echo Secretary-General @antonioguterres and call on world leaders to limit the rise in the global temperature to 1.5C.



Addiction to fossil fuels is accelerating #AirPollution and killing 6.7 million people every year.



Addiction to fossil fuels is… https://t.co/1VNO5x5gTL — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 25, 2023

The full tweet reads:

Addiction to fossil fuels is accelerating #AirPollution and killing 6.7 million people every year. Addiction to fossil fuels is accelerating the #ClimateCrisis and propelling infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue, cholera; cardiovascular diseases and asthma; mental health conditions; and deaths from extreme weather events. #COP28

We call B.S. on these stats. Dr. Ghebreyesus can join Guterres in Antarctica and leave the rest of us alone.

The UN and WHO both want to wield unimaginable amounts of power over our lives. And they'll use global warming and any excuse necessary to do it.

Don't let them.

***

