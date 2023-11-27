Guy Surrounded By Ice, Bundled Up In Winter Coat, Hat Says End Fossil Fuels To Stop Global Warming

Beg Your Pardon? You Want to Make WHAT Kind of Jurassic Park Movie?
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 27, 2023
Hamish Pritchard/British Antarctic Survey via AP

What would we do without leftwing environmentalists screeching about ending fossil fuels? Meet Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, who thinks the only solution to the world's problems is to end fossil fuels.

We have a question for Mr. Guterres here: How did you get to Antarctica? Did you walk? Swim? Row a boat?

Because you used fossil fuels to get there, in the jacket and hat you're wearing, in the technology you used to fill and upload your video.

Ending fossil fuels would return us to the Dark Ages, quite literally.

So you first, Mr. Guterres. You and the United Nations.

There you go, being all logical and observant and stuff.

'Rules for thee, but not for me' is the modus operandi of the environmental Left.

That's what it boils down to.

No, we are not.

That also uses fossil fuels. 

Should've sent it by carrier pigeon.

But that's different. Somehow.

He's special and important and the rest of us are not.

That's exactly it: power and control.

We giggled at this.

We will not live without fossil fuels. And it's cute they think they'll make us.

Lies are all they have.

RIP. Pour one out for those wasted carbon credits.

And look, the WHO is chiming in, too:

The full tweet reads:

Addiction to fossil fuels is accelerating #AirPollution and killing 6.7 million people every year. Addiction to fossil fuels is accelerating the #ClimateCrisis and propelling infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue, cholera; cardiovascular diseases and asthma; mental health conditions; and deaths from extreme weather events. #COP28

We call B.S. on these stats. Dr. Ghebreyesus can join Guterres in Antarctica and leave the rest of us alone.

The UN and WHO both want to wield unimaginable amounts of power over our lives. And they'll use global warming and any excuse necessary to do it.

Don't let them.

