'I Got Some Words': Vice President Kamala Harris Cackles Like an Idiot Again
Vice Media Workers Union Throws Fit After Company Announces Layoffs, Restructuring
WaPo Columnist Explains Why Photojournalist Might Be Carrying a Grenade
Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is...
Box Office Bomb? Disney and Marvel Lower Expectations for 'The Marvels'
WaPo: Parents Worried Leak of Audrey Hale's Manifesto Will Inspire Copycat Shooters
Sickening! Video Purports to Show Palestinian Children Pretending to Kill Israeli Soldiers...
GOP Pre-Debate Coverage from Miami
'Groups Clash' Outside Museum of Tolerance Screening Hamas Atrocities
David Frum Notes How Many Professors Are Displaying Their Antisemitism
Oof! Pro-Palestinian Protestors Don't Know Basic Facts About How the War Started
Bari Weiss: Want to End Antisemitism? End DEI
Washington Post Reportedly Pressured to Remove 'Racist' Cartoon About Hamas
'I Can't Believe This Is Real': WHO Graphic Portrays Gaza As Land of...

The Babylon Bee Take on Grand Theft Auto VI Is A Slice of Fried Gold

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on November 09, 2023

Yesterday, Rockstar Games announced the forthcoming trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI, the latest in the GTA series, and the long-awaited follow up to GTA V, one of the best-selling and most successful video games of all time.

Advertisement

The gameplay is self-explanatory if you read the title: you're going to steal cars, and commit other crimes with reckless abandon. This gameplay caused lots of controversy when the game was first released in 1997.

So the hilarious Babylon Bee jumped on the GTA VI excitement with this gem:

It's funny because it's true.

They write:

Rockstar Games has announced new details about its upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment, confirming that the new game will have an unlockable "Soros DA Mode" where all crime is legal.

"Players demand more realism in games these days," Sam Houser, President of Rockstar Games, told reporters after making the announcement. "The days of simply being arrested for committing a crime are no more. It was time to bring the GTA franchise into the new world."

While rumors abound and much of the details about the new game remain shrouded in secrecy, developers have confirmed there will be a more "realistic" mode in which George Soros-backed district attorneys don't prosecute lawbreakers, essentially rendering all the simulated crimes legal in the game. Early-development footage of GTA VI in its pre-alpha state shows the main character going on a killing spree, selling fentanyl to school kids, and carjacking high-end luxury vehicles in front of a uniformed police officer who shouts, "Hey man, maybe that's not a good idea!" As the released early game footage goes on, the officer is then himself arrested for misgendering the player character without even bothering to ask for their pronouns.

Recommended

Vice Media Workers Union Throws Fit After Company Announces Layoffs, Restructuring
Coucy
Advertisement

Seriously, read the whole thing. We are crying laughing.

Soros has a history of funding DAs who then implement left wing 'criminal justice reform' policies like cashless bail and reduced sentences (and our Press Secretary says it's simply 'Bidenomics'!). It's always, invariably, a mess that rewards criminals and punishes innocent citizens. So any time someone can stick it to this ridiculousness, we're there for it.

Musk has very strong opinions on Soros.

Absolutely. Get ready (although a release date hasn't been announced yet).

Might as well.

It's funny because it's true.

California isn't alone.

It is a 'bazinga' and absolutely brutal.

Advertisement

Excellent work.

It really is.

The Bee is usually correct, and always hilarious.

So real.

It would be so great.

It is.

Never.

It's absolutely brilliant.

It is epic. 

Advertisement

It's certainly up there, and the Bee should be proud.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PARODY VIDEO GAMES BABYLON BEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vice Media Workers Union Throws Fit After Company Announces Layoffs, Restructuring
Coucy
WaPo Columnist Explains Why Photojournalist Might Be Carrying a Grenade
Brett T.
Oh No! We Regret to Inform You That Feminist News Site 'Jezebel' is No More
Coucy
Box Office Bomb? Disney and Marvel Lower Expectations for 'The Marvels'
Amy Curtis
Oof! Pro-Palestinian Protestors Don't Know Basic Facts About How the War Started
Coucy
WaPo: Parents Worried Leak of Audrey Hale's Manifesto Will Inspire Copycat Shooters
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vice Media Workers Union Throws Fit After Company Announces Layoffs, Restructuring Coucy
Advertisement