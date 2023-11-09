The Babylon Bee Take on Grand Theft Auto VI Is A Slice of Fried Gold

Yesterday, Rockstar Games announced the forthcoming trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI, the latest in the GTA series, and the long-awaited follow up to GTA V, one of the best-selling and most successful video games of all time.

The gameplay is self-explanatory if you read the title: you're going to steal cars, and commit other crimes with reckless abandon. This gameplay caused lots of controversy when the game was first released in 1997.

So the hilarious Babylon Bee jumped on the GTA VI excitement with this gem:

New Grand Theft Auto Game Will Have Unlockable ‘Soros DA Mode’ Where All Crime Is Legal https://t.co/wJfKAh23mz pic.twitter.com/oxboyIPBR2 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 8, 2023

They write:

Rockstar Games has announced new details about its upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment, confirming that the new game will have an unlockable "Soros DA Mode" where all crime is legal. "Players demand more realism in games these days," Sam Houser, President of Rockstar Games, told reporters after making the announcement. "The days of simply being arrested for committing a crime are no more. It was time to bring the GTA franchise into the new world." While rumors abound and much of the details about the new game remain shrouded in secrecy, developers have confirmed there will be a more "realistic" mode in which George Soros-backed district attorneys don't prosecute lawbreakers, essentially rendering all the simulated crimes legal in the game. Early-development footage of GTA VI in its pre-alpha state shows the main character going on a killing spree, selling fentanyl to school kids, and carjacking high-end luxury vehicles in front of a uniformed police officer who shouts, "Hey man, maybe that's not a good idea!" As the released early game footage goes on, the officer is then himself arrested for misgendering the player character without even bothering to ask for their pronouns.

Seriously, read the whole thing. We are crying laughing.

Soros has a history of funding DAs who then implement left wing 'criminal justice reform' policies like cashless bail and reduced sentences (and our Press Secretary says it's simply 'Bidenomics'!). It's always, invariably, a mess that rewards criminals and punishes innocent citizens. So any time someone can stick it to this ridiculousness, we're there for it.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2023

Musk has very strong opinions on Soros.

Get ready for GTA Vl 😁 https://t.co/vtzrZ7jTbE — Stian Gangestad (@stiangangestad) November 9, 2023

Absolutely. Get ready (although a release date hasn't been announced yet).

"If I wanted to play Soros D.A. mode, I would just move to California." — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) November 8, 2023

It's funny because it's true.

California isn't alone.

THAT is a "Bazinga!" https://t.co/x3OatmVD0d — Michael Charles McDermott (@BigUglyMac) November 9, 2023

The cheat code is: DNC2023 — Christian Rogers (@ChristianRog1) November 8, 2023

Championship stuff from the Bee... https://t.co/RtnxJxsQM8 — Tom Powell (@TomPowell_NC) November 9, 2023

Funny but true. I thought this was a parody account. As usual, Babylon Bee is correct. https://t.co/QqUBtAfFmF — MissEdie (@MsEdieMS) November 9, 2023

The Bee is usually correct, and always hilarious.

They are making it so real these days https://t.co/l5lvYPuQd5 — kevin kaiser (@kaiser462racn) November 9, 2023

If @RockstarGames doesn’t implement this I don’t even want it. https://t.co/heSfjEaeiW — Dave Black (@Dave_Blackest) November 8, 2023

😂🤣 The Babylon Bee never disappoints. https://t.co/x0M19pU71U — Steven Christopher (@SChristopherO8) November 9, 2023

Might be the best one yet 😂 https://t.co/UJD6NapS1d — Brena Michael 🐭 (@brena_michael) November 9, 2023

***

