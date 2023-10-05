Beto O'Rourke blasts Biden on border wall, 'harder for voters to distinguish between him & Trump'

We've covered how New York, and other sanctuary cities, are starting to cry 'Uncle!' under the influx of illegal immigrants being sent to those cities. In New York, they're issuing fliers telling immigrants to stay away and Mayor Eric Adams is heading to Latin America to tell immigrants the Big Apple is 'at capacity.' He must've forgotten to read the inscription on The Statue of Liberty.

Under the increasing caterwauling of blue city/state politicians, the Biden administration has announced a course reversal: they're going to build a new border wall and waive environmental laws to do so. Surely, it's not a coincidence:

Biden administration reverses course, clears way for new border wall by waiving environmental laws https://t.co/o0UfB42mZp pic.twitter.com/AfkRkE5LFt — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2023

The New York Post writes:

The Biden administration has paved the way for the construction of a new wall along the southern border in Texas by waiving more than a dozen federal laws in a stark reversal of its previous stance on the physical barrier. The Department of Homeland Security announced the plan to bypass long drawn-out environmental reviews in order to expedite border wall construction in Starr County, TX as the administration struggles to handle an ongoing migrant crisis that has strained local and federal resources. The area where construction is planned has seen “high illegal entry,” according to authorities. “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas,” Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary, said in a notice posted on the US Federal Registry.

Twitter/X is skeptical about this:

Certainly, this seems to be a common pattern during election season. Politicians often amplify a crisis, making it appear more significant than it is, and once voters are sufficiently riled up, they backtrack on previous decisions to paint themselves as heroes.



It's essential… — Gianni (@giannipov) October 5, 2023

The post continues: 'it's essential or people to recognize this strategy. Politicians are often more interested in manufacturing crises for their own benefit than in finding real solutions. They prioritize maintaining their power and profiting from these crises. It's time to reconsider voting for career politicians who are doing more harm than good to our communities.'

TRUTH.

It's a political stunt as the election nears. — Gambare (@d3navy) October 5, 2023

Very likely.

I'm so confused. I thought the border was secure. https://t.co/nOF7xBCntn pic.twitter.com/9vu5Q3z7fh — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) October 5, 2023

They insist it is.

All it took was a couple bus loads to break them. Remember this and triple the buses heading north. https://t.co/nUGUUc2UFr — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 5, 2023

Border towns have been dealing with this for a long, long time.

Thanks in no small part to DeSantis and Abbott. https://t.co/uPm6SIIMcn — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 5, 2023

They're the ones who got this ball rolling.

$5 says Biden sees NYC mayor and NY gov coming out swinging as a sign Dems are lined up against him and is getting ahead of it. https://t.co/Bv2TLMjhiU — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) October 5, 2023

That's what we said. Sanctuary cities/states are mad. Finally something will get done, because they're Democrat strongholds. But the mayor of a little Texas town? He's a bigot if he complains.

Walls aren’t racist anymore? Go figure! https://t.co/Ua8pTvl2Vn — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 5, 2023

It's a miracle!

Trump builds a wall - he’s a racist



Biden builds a wall - he’s securing the border. pic.twitter.com/Rqzb0pte5i — Shawn Cav (@ImShawnCav) October 5, 2023

How quick the tables turn.

There will be far-less- to this than meets the eye. This is only being done so that -for the next year- Biden and his team can pretend they are building more 'barrier'. https://t.co/hwWbeZ4IxN — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) October 5, 2023

Looking forward to the “Build that Wall” chants at the 2024 DNC in Chicago. https://t.co/ipXEPAZml0 — John Coyle (@johncoyle) October 5, 2023

This, as others have said, is purely political and won't pan out much beyond the optics of 'doing something.'

But Beto O'Rourke seems to think the Biden administration is serious and, well, read his criticisms:

1. Walls don’t work



2. President Biden promised he wouldn’t build them



3. Now even harder for voters to distinguish between him & Trump on border/immigration



4. Wasted opportunity to use executive power to actually fix our asylum system instead of impotent political posturing https://t.co/AQkxokNd2a — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 5, 2023

You mad, bro?

A quick Google search shows Beto's place in El Paso has walls around it. Weird. I thought they don't work.

The most hilarious part of this is Beto's claim Biden is just like Trump on the border/immigration.

Honey, no. We are seeing record numbers of immigrants cross the border under Biden, and the administration is not doing anything to slow the flood, they're just blaming Trump.

He's getting spanked for it, to:

Twitter/X is on it.

Hey Francis, all your donors up north are screaming about the illegals in their sanctuary cities.

Take the L, and no, we’re never voting for you. https://t.co/iAuzILOIqS — Calvin𝕏🎙🍿 (@DarthCalvin) October 5, 2023

Some day, that lesson will sink it, but today isn't it.

Oh, well, listen to this loser's voice of reason. https://t.co/E6ABYlQd0h — Ultra Estbom (@estbom) October 5, 2023

'Voice of reason.' Heh.

Oh shut up, Francis https://t.co/VfM8A8GcFM — 🦇 Duchess of Spooky Season 🎃 (@AnnaDsays) October 5, 2023

Francis is not capable of keeping quiet.

It is funny to watch him whine about this new policy.

If walls don’t work, how does this guy keep people from walking straight into his house? https://t.co/ligdDFn35Q — Teacher in RI (@teacherinRI) October 5, 2023

Good question. Bet he's got doors that lock, too, the bigot.

Who had "Beto slams Biden on border" on their bingo card? https://t.co/ENwhNVggp3 — screamschildrenremoved (@PDiddie) October 5, 2023

We didn't, but we are so here for it.

Robert, please tell us how many illegals you have in your expansive mansion. — Flight93_Militia (@SCOAMT) October 5, 2023

We're sure that number is a big, fat zero.

Bruh as a die hard to the end Biden supporter even I have to say it’s a mess at the border, he can’t wait on Congress to fix this, even his Democratic Mayors are overwhelmed and upset what’s going on in their cities. — JacquesJerry (@Jacques_JP27) October 5, 2023

It's this bad, and some Biden supporters recognize it.

***

