'Panic mode'! Biden waiving regs to do something Dems called racist when Trump...
Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who...
NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY...
VIP: No apologies given for the rape apologists
THANKS, TRUDEAU: Canadians forced to sacrifice food quality due to ever-increasing costs
New Republic editor brags about giving away 'banned' books, gets well deserved ratio
JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements...
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan: If the border is open, why are so many migrants...
Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech...
Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to...
'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's...
Sen. Ted Cruz blasts government-funded program to 'support journalists in crisis'
DC CVS empties its shelves in anticipation of shoplifting and looting
Swimming World Cup scraps plan for 'open' races to include trans athletes due...

Beto O'Rourke blasts Biden on border wall, 'harder for voters to distinguish between him & Trump'

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 AM on October 05, 2023
meme

We've covered how New York, and other sanctuary cities, are starting to cry 'Uncle!' under the influx of illegal immigrants being sent to those cities. In New York, they're issuing fliers telling immigrants to stay away and Mayor Eric Adams is heading to Latin America to tell immigrants the Big Apple is 'at capacity.' He must've forgotten to read the inscription on The Statue of Liberty.

Advertisement

Under the increasing caterwauling of blue city/state politicians, the Biden administration has announced a course reversal: they're going to build a new border wall and waive environmental laws to do so. Surely, it's not a coincidence:

The New York Post writes:

The Biden administration has paved the way for the construction of a new wall along the southern border in Texas by waiving more than a dozen federal laws in a stark reversal of its previous stance on the physical barrier.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the plan to bypass long drawn-out environmental reviews in order to expedite border wall construction in Starr County, TX as the administration struggles to handle an ongoing migrant crisis that has strained local and federal resources.

The area where construction is planned has seen “high illegal entry,” according to authorities.

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas,” Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary, said in a notice posted on the US Federal Registry.

Twitter/X is skeptical about this:

Recommended

NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY over his own tweets
Sam J.
Advertisement

The post continues: 'it's essential or people to recognize this strategy. Politicians are often more interested in manufacturing crises for their own benefit than in finding real solutions. They prioritize maintaining their power and profiting from these crises. It's time to reconsider voting for career politicians who are doing more harm than good to our communities.'

TRUTH.

Very likely.

They insist it is.

Border towns have been dealing with this for a long, long time.

They're the ones who got this ball rolling.

That's what we said. Sanctuary cities/states are mad. Finally something will get done, because they're Democrat strongholds. But the mayor of a little Texas town? He's a bigot if he complains.

Advertisement

It's a miracle!

How quick the tables turn.

This, as others have said, is purely political and won't pan out much beyond the optics of 'doing something.'

But Beto O'Rourke seems to think the Biden administration is serious and, well, read his criticisms:

You mad, bro?

A quick Google search shows Beto's place in El Paso has walls around it. Weird. I thought they don't work.

The most hilarious part of this is Beto's claim Biden is just like Trump on the border/immigration.

Advertisement

Honey, no. We are seeing record numbers of immigrants cross the border under Biden, and the administration is not doing anything to slow the flood, they're just blaming Trump.

He's getting spanked for it, to:

Twitter/X is on it.

Some day, that lesson will sink it, but today isn't it.

'Voice of reason.' Heh.

Francis is not capable of keeping quiet.

It is funny to watch him whine about this new policy.

Good question. Bet he's got doors that lock, too, the bigot.

We didn't, but we are so here for it.

Advertisement

We're sure that number is a big, fat zero.

It's this bad, and some Biden supporters recognize it. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BETO O'ROURKE BORDER SECURITY IMMIGRATION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY over his own tweets
Sam J.
Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who don't even LIKE Trump
Sam J.
JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements for CHIPs funding
Amy Curtis
Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech - X has thoughts
Tertullianus
THANKS, TRUDEAU: Canadians forced to sacrifice food quality due to ever-increasing costs
Laura W.
Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to The Nation
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY over his own tweets Sam J.
Advertisement