NYC officials to distribute fliers urging illegals to STAY AWAY from their sanctuary city

There's no better way to kick off this "how it started/how it's going" story for the ages than with a reminder of what then mayoral candidate Eric Adams was saying not even two years ago:

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

Since then Democrats like Adams have been stepping on their own rakes while trying to blame Republicans for the negative effects of the very kinds of policies they support.

New York City is planning to distribute flyers to migrants in shelters and at the US southern border that say the city’s resources “have been exhausted” and they won’t get any help finding work, officials said https://t.co/9YtkVaQr2a — Bloomberg (@business) September 28, 2023

The fliers pretty much say "stay away from our sanctuary city." Oh the irony:

New York City is planning to distribute flyers to migrants in shelters and at the US southern border that say the city’s resources “have been exhausted” and they won’t get any help finding work, officials said Wednesday. The one-page flyer, printed in both English and Spanish, warns asylum seekers that “you will not be placed in a hotel,” and that “NYC is one of the most expensive cities in the world; you are better off going to a more affordable city.” The flyer also declares “NYC cannot help you obtain a work permit, and you will not be able to easily find work.”

We're expecting Texas Gov. Abbott to keep sending them anyway.

NYC is distributing flyers at the border to discourage illegals from coming to NY



The flyers instruct them to go to "a more affordable city" pic.twitter.com/AIj3Ev4lon — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 27, 2023

Look, it's the consequences of their own (in)actions!

Trying to redirect them to rural communities in poor red states. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 27, 2023

Recognize where we are: the Biden border crisis is so bad that Democrat-run sanctuary cities have turned into go-somewhere-else cities. https://t.co/ufCvqUkjWO — Charles Correll III (@_CharlesCorrell) September 27, 2023

These Dem-run cities would rather make this a problem for the people who did NOT vote for this. No thanks.

I say we should send every single one of the 10,000/day border jumpers straight to NYC. https://t.co/0Oq0BGJ29l — Rae Rae (@RaeSean8) September 27, 2023

Bingo!

