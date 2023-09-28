Miranda Devine can't help but notice which WaPo articles Dems are putting on...
Gavin Newsom's Old Interview Reveals His Anger Issues
Try not to get emotional as Dems point to 'the only thing the...
Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment...
Was This the Worst Debate Moderator Yet?
Breanna Morello who was forced OUT at Fox News for refusing vaxx OWNS...
WH spox & Hunter Biden's lawyer spotted NOT having the same spin
Gosh, these sound FAMILIAR: Chaya Raichik shares list of words getting conservatives demon...
Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying...
The Second Republican Debate Was a Dumpster Fire
John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails...
Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachme...
A bunch of kids occupied Speaker McCarthy's office today ... but don't call...
Just for fun ... a comprehensive roundup of the best memes from last...

NYC officials to distribute fliers urging illegals to STAY AWAY from their sanctuary city

Doug P.  |  3:53 PM on September 28, 2023
Meme screenshot

There's no better way to kick off this "how it started/how it's going" story for the ages than with a reminder of what then mayoral candidate Eric Adams was saying not even two years ago:

Advertisement

Since then Democrats like Adams have been stepping on their own rakes while trying to blame Republicans for the negative effects of the very kinds of policies they support.

The fliers pretty much say "stay away from our sanctuary city." Oh the irony:

New York City is planning to distribute flyers to migrants in shelters and at the US southern border that say the city’s resources “have been exhausted” and they won’t get any help finding work, officials said Wednesday. 

The one-page flyer, printed in both English and Spanish, warns asylum seekers that “you will not be placed in a hotel,” and that “NYC is one of the most expensive cities in the world; you are better off going to a more affordable city.” The flyer also declares “NYC cannot help you obtain a work permit, and you will not be able to easily find work.”

We're expecting Texas Gov. Abbott to keep sending them anyway.

Recommended

Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch
Sam J.
Advertisement

Look, it's the consequences of their own (in)actions!

These Dem-run cities would rather make this a problem for the people who did NOT vote for this. No thanks.

Bingo!

***

Related:

NYC forced to put their money where their virtue-signaling MOUTHS have been for decades with illegals

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch
Sam J.
Miranda Devine can't help but notice which WaPo articles Dems are putting on record
Doug P.
Breanna Morello who was forced OUT at Fox News for refusing vaxx OWNS Brian Kilmeade and his fake outrage
Sam J.
Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box
Sam J.
Try not to get emotional as Dems point to 'the only thing the president can be guilty of'
Doug P.
John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch Sam J.
Advertisement