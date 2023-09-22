KJP says GOPers want to cut the great Biden policy that let 10k people cross the border in 1 day

The Biden administration continues to insist that the border is pretty much secure, which is laughable and insulting to anybody with eyes:

A second person has drowned while trying to enter the US illegally in Eagle Pass, Texas, a day after a three-year-old boy died while 10,000 migrants rushed to get into the border town. FOX News reports it was a middle aged man who drowned this morning, as Customs and Border Patrol agents raced to keep up with the influx. Since Wednesday morning, an astonishing 10,000 migrants have entered Eagle Pass, a small border town of fewer than 30,000. Most have been released after being processed.

That sounds like a totally secure border, right?

But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a narrative she refuses to stop clinging to even as it sinks below the surface.

Today Jean-Pierre again blamed Republicans for wanting to dismantle Biden's border policies that are obviously causing a disaster. This sounds like a great pitch for voting in more Republicans:

"Is 10,000 migrants [illegally crossing the border] in a single day stopping the flow?!"



Karine Jean-Pierre claims success. pic.twitter.com/Pxgr2RAhv2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

Is she trying to say Republicans would make it worse? That's probably not even possible. Also KJP says Biden's policies are a "success," and they are to them because their goal is exactly what we see happening.

so what she is saying is, they are more efficient at getting them in. — AI Bird Dog (@AIbirddog) September 22, 2023

Looks "secure" to us! (Cue massive eye roll)

