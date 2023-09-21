Biden lies on immigration; fools absolutely no one

'That's a gender message': Lunatic trans activist dr explains how barrettes determine gend...
Amy Curtis  |  10:20 PM on September 21, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Say what?

We've heard some whoppers from Biden, who seems to lie with alacrity, but this one has to be up there. In a speech to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Biden made some interesting accusations about those darned 'MAGA Republicans' again. 

Watch:

Wow.

Just … wow.

This is, of course, a lie. And we all know it's a lie. It is the Biden administration who is going to war with Texas and other border states about illegal immigration, including cutting razor wire and getting a judge to order the removal of floating barriers at the border, and keeping the floodgates open.

Just because it might not fly doesn't mean the administration isn't going to push this narrative. Hard. Watch the talking points make the rounds tomorrow.

This is LYING. Definite LYING.

No one who is paying attention believes it. But just watch how many people circle the wagons to defend another lie from Biden.

Indeed. Why aren't the fact-checkers all over this? They seem to cover everything else including fact-checking memes. Why are they suddenly incurious about this?

Yes it does.

It speaks VOLUMES.

Blaming 'MAGA Republicans' is easier, though.

Somehow we think that report would get put in the circular filing cabinet.

He's been doing it for decades. Why change now?

Immigration is so bad that NY Governor Kathy Hochul is telling immigrants to go elsewhere. That's not the doing of 'MAGA Republicans.'

It would not surprise us in the least. She's very good at lying, too. Just a couple of weeks ago, she was saying Biden stopped the flow of immigrants at the border.

Border patrol has apprehended 140,000 migrants in the first 20 days of September, or about 6,900 a day. There is no stopping the flow, when it comes to the Biden administration.

Yes. This is textbook gaslighting.

Especially when you look at the reality at the border:

Mayors in border towns, who have been bearing the brunt of illegal immigration for years, know who to blame. And it isn't 'MAGA Republicans.'

Yes, he's admitting it's intentional while blaming Republicans for it. And no one will hold him accountable for it; the media will defend him and Democrats will fall in line.

***

BIDEN IMMIGRATION

