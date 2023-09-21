Biden lies on immigration; fools absolutely no one

Say what?

We've heard some whoppers from Biden, who seems to lie with alacrity, but this one has to be up there. In a speech to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Biden made some interesting accusations about those darned 'MAGA Republicans' again.

Watch:

Biden: "MAGA Republicans spent four years gutting the immigration system under my predecessor. They continue to undermine our border security today." pic.twitter.com/j9rZHnhnil — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 22, 2023

Wow.

Just … wow.

This is, of course, a lie. And we all know it's a lie. It is the Biden administration who is going to war with Texas and other border states about illegal immigration, including cutting razor wire and getting a judge to order the removal of floating barriers at the border, and keeping the floodgates open.

Sorry Joe, blaming Republicans isn’t gonna fly. This is your fault, no passing the Buck on this one. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/yeU29bOEue — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) September 22, 2023

Just because it might not fly doesn't mean the administration isn't going to push this narrative. Hard. Watch the talking points make the rounds tomorrow.

There's lying and then there's LYING. https://t.co/U9If7HBWpD — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) September 22, 2023

This is LYING. Definite LYING.

Literally no one believes this. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/mMLfYBWGdG — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 22, 2023

No one who is paying attention believes it. But just watch how many people circle the wagons to defend another lie from Biden.

Remember how upset 'factcheckers' used to be when #POTUS would use a different crowd size estimate than they would. That time seems so far ago - like a different century.



They know we know they are lying - they're just rubbing our nose in it out of spite.



No honesty left. https://t.co/v1mGAomvKW — Bob is short for X (@BobIsShortForX) September 22, 2023

Indeed. Why aren't the fact-checkers all over this? They seem to cover everything else including fact-checking memes. Why are they suddenly incurious about this?

The fact that NO ONE on the left....not the politicians, not the voters...cares AT ALL that he is lying thru his teeth, says so much, doesn't it, folks?? https://t.co/I9G5YkaYSn — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 22, 2023

Yes it does.

It speaks VOLUMES.

Says the man whose party had control of both chambers of Congress and the White House for two years and didn’t do anything https://t.co/2kZKNkVLyM — Bradley Cortright (@bradmcortright) September 22, 2023

Blaming 'MAGA Republicans' is easier, though.

“Hello, Disinformation Dept? I’d like to file a report.” https://t.co/tF2CQHgZRy — Sursum Corda ✝️🏈 (@Allegro_W_Brio) September 22, 2023

Somehow we think that report would get put in the circular filing cabinet.

When telling lies has no repercussion. https://t.co/qRnkQZfBhW — DeanLøgic ♎ (@DeanLogic) September 22, 2023

He's been doing it for decades. Why change now?

Immigration is so bad that NY Governor Kathy Hochul is telling immigrants to go elsewhere. That's not the doing of 'MAGA Republicans.'

It would not surprise us in the least. She's very good at lying, too. Just a couple of weeks ago, she was saying Biden stopped the flow of immigrants at the border.

Ten thousand people crossed the border yesterday. https://t.co/vvXVwl1aUI — db 🇺🇸 (@bottoms_dusty) September 22, 2023

Border patrol has apprehended 140,000 migrants in the first 20 days of September, or about 6,900 a day. There is no stopping the flow, when it comes to the Biden administration.

This is what gaslighting looks like. https://t.co/B6HvDl5zMk — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) September 22, 2023

Yes. This is textbook gaslighting.

Especially when you look at the reality at the border:

Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Rolando Salinas: Biden is to blame for the border crisis and no one from his administration has called us as thousands illegally cross into the city. We're here abandoned. pic.twitter.com/xZBMYL8MNe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 21, 2023

Mayors in border towns, who have been bearing the brunt of illegal immigration for years, know who to blame. And it isn't 'MAGA Republicans.'

Straight up saying it’s all intentional. Incredible.



Therefore any funding the GOP gives him will be used to exacerbate the border crisis. https://t.co/LihhCO9jVo — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 22, 2023

Yes, he's admitting it's intentional while blaming Republicans for it. And no one will hold him accountable for it; the media will defend him and Democrats will fall in line.

***

