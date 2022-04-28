Buying Twitter is thirsty work, and Elon Musk has the solution:

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Musk has been sharing some of his more serious thoughts on his Twitter acquisition, and while those are enjoyable, it’s always fun when he unleashes his puckish sense of humor and finely-honed trolling skills. Over the last few days, he’s had every possible slur and accusation of devious motives thrown at him and this zinger is the perfect way to show that he’s not only unbothered but that he can laugh about it.

And the Musk followers do not disappoint with their replies:

Tomorrow's headline: Elon Musk advocates for the use of cocaine 🤣 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 28, 2022

Funny, and yea, probably dead-accurate given how the MSM has reacted to the news of the purchase.

The media having a serious meltdown over a billionaire who so believes in free speech that he spent tens of billions on Twitter is just so 2022.

Can you buy GoT and remake the last season? — Damián Catanzaro ⚡️☕️ (@DamianCatanzaro) April 28, 2022

YES PLEASE.

Buy MySpace and bring back Tom — ⛏Crypto Chris Walken🥃 (@cryptochrisw) April 28, 2022

This is actually a rather sweet suggestion.

you could easily buy Rolling Stone and put music back in, too. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 28, 2022

Now there’s a thought!

Making America great again. — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) April 28, 2022

Heh. That about sums it up.

A+ for snark, Elon.

***

Related:

‘Hey, you do you, boo’: Jenna Ellis makes an open offer to Disney and people have thoughts

Recommended Twitchy Video