Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor to President Donald Trump, has been rather busy lately advocating her support for Disney in their perceived tug-of-war with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the vastly (and deliberately) mischaracterized Parental Rights in Education Bill.

Ellis feels that DeSantis is engaging in unconstitutional behavior by signing into law a bill that revokes Disney’s special district status. So strongly, in fact, that she tweeted the following:

Hi @Disney. 👋 Open offer to help defend your right to constitutionally protected speech against Florida’s illegal retaliation.https://t.co/RoF5qwermh https://t.co/fOGJcAqY1K — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 22, 2022

It’s interesting to note Ellis’s offer is not being received entirely in the good faith it’s assumed she offered it in, and who’s picking up on it:

yes ending special tax benefits and protections not afforded to any other citizen or company is bad and constitutes retaliation, would love to see your arguments on this one — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 22, 2022

She wants that sweet, sweet groomer money. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) April 22, 2022

Could be.

Trump is test running attacks on Ron DeSantis over Disney with that Jenna Ellis idiot. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 23, 2022

Calling someone an idiot definitely muddies the waters over this observation but the point still stands. Why is Jenna Ellis going to the mat for Disney? Could she really be test-running attacks for Trump? Or is she looking for attention?

Maybe she just doesn’t like it when Republicans finally fight back.

If Ellis has a problem, she should read this from Jesse Kelly:

If you’re on the Right and you’re upset about the new, aggressive direction, fine. But you better understand people are rightly horrified by what the Left has done to this country. You better present them with a plan on how you’re going to stop them. What’s your plan? — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 24, 2022

Probably safe to say they don’t exactly have a plan.

The people: “Look what they’re doing to us. What will you do to stop them?” The Old Right: “Here’s a list of reasons why I’m not going to do a thing. Wait! Why are you going to the New Right?!” — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 24, 2022

He left out, ‘How dare you?’ ‘You’re not a true conservative!’

And a good dose of finger-wagging.

Recommended Twitchy Video