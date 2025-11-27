‘She’s looking down at us right now.’ Trump Announces That Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom Has Died (WATCH)

Now, we will caution at this point that we don’t feel 100% good about the sourcing, but this is what Trump said:

.@POTUS announces that U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom of Summersville, West Virginia, one of the National Guardsmen savagely attacked yesterday in Washington, D.C., has just passed away.



May God be with her family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BEbAOxmJme — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 27, 2025

We don’t say this to cast aspersions on Trump himself, but the President clearly indicates that he has only been told this, so this is at best hearsay, and is likely to be double hearsay—that is hearsay within hearsay—or worse, such as triple or quadruple hearsay. And most people understand that as information gets passed from one person to another, you have a greater chance for mistakes and misunderstandings to occur. So, there is a chance there is a mistake and there’s nothing wrong with praying for a miracle.

And we are also iffy on this:

This is the father's Facebook post. pic.twitter.com/fqSt6hn88o — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 27, 2025

Now, first, we have checked facebook. That is a true and correct copy of a Facebook post. But is it from him? We can't verify it is him, so take it with a grain of salt.

That being said we have heard repeatedly throughout the day that Ms. Beckstrom was not expected to survive, in posts such as this:

🚨 BREAKING: In a heartbreaking development, WV National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, not expected to recover — her father Gary says, per NYT



“I’m holding her hand right now. She has a mortal wound.” 😢



“It’s not going to be a recovery.”



Pray for the family and SWIFT… pic.twitter.com/44edL6W9eU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 27, 2025

This is pretty much why this author feels comfortable passing on Trump’s announcement—Trump is announcing that what was expected to happen, has happened. But if you want to keep praying that Trump is wrong, and that she beats all odds and recovers fully… we will join you.

🚨 She Gave Everything: National Guard Hero Sarah Beckstrom Dies After DC Attack



This one hurts all of our souls….



Heartbreaking news: Sarah Beckstrom, the West Virginia National Guard member shot near the White House, has passed away.



She served her country. She was here to… pic.twitter.com/33PU6GxPKr — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) November 27, 2025

We mostly included that for the graduation picture, but here’s the cut off text:

She was here to protect. On Thanksgiving week, she gave everything. May her family feel the love of a grateful nation and may justice be swift and certain. Beyond that…. All we can do is pray for whatever comfort and healing is possible. This one hurts. All that potential that deserved an opportunity to be fulfilled. Our nation must work to do better to honor Sarah by making sure to prevent the next incident.

RIP to this American hero. Sarah won’t be forgotten.



And we’ll never forget how Democrats imported her Afghan assailant. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 28, 2025

‘Bubble Bath Girl’ ain’t wrong.

We haven’t found anything about what charges the suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal might be facing. He could obviously be charged under territorial laws, or he could face charges under national federal laws. As a point of order, all of the charges he is likely to face are going to be ‘federal’ in some sense of the word, either under the laws of the federal territory of Washington, DC, or under the general federal laws of the United States under the U.S. Code. The important difference is that the territorial laws do not allow for the death penalty, but the U.S. Code does. So, we suspect U.S. Code charges that will allow for the death penalty will be filed very soon. Frankly, we hope so.

But keep that point of order in mind when someone says that Lakanwal might face ‘federal charges.’ By definition, every charge he is likely to face related to this shooting will be ‘federal.’

RIP to the soldier, but this feels like a false flag. — OzzyMaverick (@OzzyMaverickX) November 27, 2025

*eye roll*

No, it actually feels like it was frakking inevitable with the complete mess that was the Afghanistan withdrawal.

🚨Add U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom to the list of men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while patrolling the streets of America to protect strangers—selflessly heroic.



This is why we love them and we grieve them. https://t.co/EUZcpUv12c pic.twitter.com/8eUDRFkwob — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) November 28, 2025

As a Catholic, I am called to not believe in the death penalty but, there is a case to be made in some circumstances, as laid out by St. Thomas Aquinas.



If there was a time where it was appropriate, punishing a terrorist for assassinating a National Guardsman would be it. https://t.co/VaG8D5cOmE pic.twitter.com/jUdMz6oTsk — Sam, D. Eng (c) (@SunshineSt8Sam) November 27, 2025

This author is extremely supportive of the death penalty, but if you are on the fence, maybe this person’s comments will speak to you.

RIP, @USArmy Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. She “grew to enjoy her time [in Washington], going to museums and walking along the memorials, doing things she wasn’t able to in West Virginia.” I can’t imagine the pain her family is feeling on this Thanksgiving. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Qs6mBIdqDx pic.twitter.com/Sx7JkeRnP2 — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) November 28, 2025

Sarah Beckstrom was a young soldier and patriot with her entire life ahead of her.



Please join me in praying for Sarah’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers left behind. https://t.co/jnOlsSUMDH — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 27, 2025

An American hero, at home with the LORD.



RIP, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.



May our nation kneel in prayer for her family. https://t.co/u8VNBGcpRt — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 27, 2025

Roughly one percent of Americans ever serve in the military. She was part of that tiny fraction willing to step up, and we lost her.



I’m grateful for her service, and I’m thinking of her family tonight. https://t.co/FA2hZfwmCk — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) November 28, 2025

Finally, we will leave you with something a little different. Years ago, the band Three Doors Down made a song for the National Guard called ‘Citizen Soldier.’ Yes, it was apparently turned into an ad for the National Guard, so maybe it was a song that was ‘made to order.’ But that doesn’t stop it from being good, too. We suggest you turn it up and enjoy it at least once without watching the video:

Sure, the video is an ad for the National Guard but we like how they invoke their belief that they are essentially the spiritual descendants of the minutemen from the American Revolution.

Also, we like these lyrics:

Hope and pray that you never need me But rest assured I will not let you down I walk beside you, but you may not see me The strongest among you may not wear a crown

We like the double meaning of the last line.

In any case, Ms. Beckstrom served her country admirably. We will pray frankly that Trump was wrong, and for a miracle recovery. And, failing that, we will pray for her soul and for comfort for everyone who loved her.

