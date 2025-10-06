Jay Jones' Violent Texts and Hypocrisy: Sought to Fire Cop for Legal Fund...
Despicable Hamas Cheerleaders Plan 'Escalate for Gaza' Stunt at NYC Israel Consulate on...
VA Speaker Scott Preaches 'Ignore Jay Jones' Murderous Texts' from Pulpit: Church Becomes...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Party Still Endorses Jay Jones Despite Texts Wishing Shooting Death of Republican...
VIP
Hat Humiliation: Hakeem Jeffries Bombarded With Sombrero Memes by Kristen Welker of NBC...
Pass the Psalmbrero: Democrat Alex Padilla Says There’s a Biblical Reason Not to...
Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of...
That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of...
911 Audio Confirms Chicago PD Ordered to Not Respond to Aid ICE When...
Terror Attack Foiled: Man With Explosives Arrested Outside of a DC Church Prior...
VIP
Dumbing Down the Future: Why Scrapping Gifted Programs Is a Masterclass in Mediocrity
California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We're Suing Donald Trump'
Cato Institute Vice-President's Epic Meltdown: Calling ICE an 'Occupying Army' Ignites X F...

WATCH: Secretary of War Hegseth Talks About Trolling the ‘Pizza Trackers’ (LOL)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 6:30 AM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A while back, when talking about the strike on Iran earlier this year, we mentioned that Papa Johns knew more about U.S. action than Congressional Democrats. That is because of the fact that Papa Johns Pizza had a surge in business from the pentagon, people guessed that something was up. Accordingly, there are a number of social media accounts that attempt to track how much pizza is being ordered at the Pentagon, in order to predict when the U.S. might do something, militarily.

Advertisement

That led Fox’s Peter Doocy to ask Secretary of War about the issue:

The cut off text:

SECRETARY HEGSETH: ‘I’m aware of that account. I hadn’t thought of just going to the cafeteria. I’ve thought of just ordering lots of pizza on random nights just to throw everybody off. Some Friday night when you see a bunch of Domino’s orders, it might just be me on an app, throwing the whole system off. So we keep everybody off balance.’

That is certainly an interesting way to handle it. And, well... in our experience it is rare for cafeteria food to be as good as normal food. Or even edible.

Some reactions, including from accounts that apparently do the tracking (there are more than one):

Solid reaction.

Dude, don’t let that dog eat that pizza! We are reliably told it is dangerous.

(Jokes aside, this author is not a veterinarian, but a little Googling says you might want to read up on the subject before feeding pizza to a dog.)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Some will say that this video is fake. They would be wrong.

Ugh. That is deeply unsettling.

The cut off text:

That’s psychological ops with a side of pepperoni. The fact that a U.S. cabinet secretary is openly joking about flooding the pizza signal just to scramble the clout-chasing ‘OSINT’ nerds on X is hilarious and also a flex — he’s letting them know that if they think they’re one step ahead, they’re already five steps behind.

Wild if true. 

Advertisement

Yes.

The cut off text:

Then, one day they learned the truth

That building, was the Pentagon hotdog stand

Please note that we are not fact checking these claims by the peanut gallery. We are just sharing them. They sound reasonable, but we don’t have the bandwidth to check every story being told.

We will volunteer to help, um… dispose of the evidence.

Advertisement

Deception can be a huge and critical element of warfare. For instance, part of the reason why we succeeded on D-Day was that we successfully convinced the Germans that the invasion would come further north, even creating a fake army, with inflatable ‘tanks’ and with General Patton at the head just to complete the illusion. Reportedly Patton was infuriated that he was not able to lead the invasion, but sometimes that is the price of being a famous general.

This is from an account that seems to really hate Republicans in general and Hegseth in particular but … that’s probably true. Doocy is enough of a patriot that he might have actually run that question by Hegseth ahead of time, so Hegseth would give an appropriate answer. We don’t support that kind of behavior on most questions, but this involves operational security on military operations and, for that, we make an exception. 

So sue us.

Yes, but we think he would approve.

Advertisement

Okay, that’s pretty funny.

Finally:

*Stifles laughter*

RELATED: In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Are Blaming the Conservative Victims for Being Attacked by Anti-FA

Trump Admin Announces Investigation Into Portland Police for Biased Policing/Nick Sortor’s Arrest

The Shocking Reason Why a Judge Gave the Man who Attempted to Kill Justice Kavanaugh a Light Sentence

Advertisement

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

FOX NEWS IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH PETER DOOCY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jay Jones' Violent Texts and Hypocrisy: Sought to Fire Cop for Legal Fund Donation, Unfit for Virginia AG
justmindy
VA Speaker Scott Preaches 'Ignore Jay Jones' Murderous Texts' from Pulpit: Church Becomes Dem Campaign HQ
justmindy
Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of Portland (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Despicable Hamas Cheerleaders Plan 'Escalate for Gaza' Stunt at NYC Israel Consulate on Oct 7 Anniversary
justmindy
That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Kids
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement