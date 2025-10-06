WATCH: Secretary of War Hegseth Talks About Trolling the ‘Pizza Trackers’ (LOL)

A while back, when talking about the strike on Iran earlier this year, we mentioned that Papa Johns knew more about U.S. action than Congressional Democrats. That is because of the fact that Papa Johns Pizza had a surge in business from the pentagon, people guessed that something was up. Accordingly, there are a number of social media accounts that attempt to track how much pizza is being ordered at the Pentagon, in order to predict when the U.S. might do something, militarily.

That led Fox’s Peter Doocy to ask Secretary of War about the issue:

PETER DOOCY: "There is an account on X that tries to forecast military action based on how busy the pizza places are around the Pentagon... Have you guys thought about maybe just going to the cafeteria?"



SECRETARY HEGSETH: "I'm aware of that account. I hadn't thought of just… pic.twitter.com/Ug1oLBXZmN — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2025

The cut off text:

SECRETARY HEGSETH: ‘I’m aware of that account. I hadn’t thought of just going to the cafeteria. I’ve thought of just ordering lots of pizza on random nights just to throw everybody off. Some Friday night when you see a bunch of Domino’s orders, it might just be me on an app, throwing the whole system off. So we keep everybody off balance.’

That is certainly an interesting way to handle it. And, well... in our experience it is rare for cafeteria food to be as good as normal food. Or even edible.

Some reactions, including from accounts that apparently do the tracking (there are more than one):

Solid reaction.

Dude, don’t let that dog eat that pizza! We are reliably told it is dangerous.

(Jokes aside, this author is not a veterinarian, but a little Googling says you might want to read up on the subject before feeding pizza to a dog.)

Some will say that this video is fake. They would be wrong.

Ugh. That is deeply unsettling.

That answer from Hegseth is pure gold — trolling the open-source “Pentagon Pizza Watchers” while laughing at their paranoia. That’s the kind of energy we’ve been missing. He basically told the world, “Yeah, we see your dumb little spy games and we can punk you whenever we want.”… — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) October 5, 2025

The cut off text:

That’s psychological ops with a side of pepperoni. The fact that a U.S. cabinet secretary is openly joking about flooding the pizza signal just to scramble the clout-chasing ‘OSINT’ nerds on X is hilarious and also a flex — he’s letting them know that if they think they’re one step ahead, they’re already five steps behind.

The gay bar near the Pentagon, specifically Freddie's Beach Bar, serves as an inverse indicator to the "Pentagon Pizza Index": low traffic at the bar suggests intense, prolonged activity at the Pentagon. — Dupont La Joie (@HyperDupont) October 5, 2025

Wild if true.

I’m eating pizza in Arlington right now. Am I a part of the conspiracy? — Dominic Box | J6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@DomFreePress) October 5, 2025

Yes.

The USSR once thought the building in the middle of the Pentagon courtyard was the most top secret spot on the Reservation.

People would go in and out of it all day. They captured this movement on their satellites.

For years they were convinced….

Then, one day they learned the… — Still The Original Mack (@OriginalMack1) October 5, 2025

The cut off text:

Then, one day they learned the truth That building, was the Pentagon hotdog stand

Please note that we are not fact checking these claims by the peanut gallery. We are just sharing them. They sound reasonable, but we don’t have the bandwidth to check every story being told.

2025 warfare: counterintelligence via Domino’s app. — Masala Bulletin (@MasalaBulletin) October 5, 2025

8magine being the intern told to ‘order 300 pizzas for national security reasons.’ America’s defense strategy just got extra cheesy. — Teemama (@teemaa_5) October 5, 2025

We will volunteer to help, um… dispose of the evidence.

It's just a funny correlation, the Pentagon knew about this for like 40 years, it's why they have a bunch of places internally they can eat at (Subways and chains inside).



People just popularize it because it's a cool myth that might've been true at one point. — Sam Adams (@Bensam123TV) October 6, 2025

Most military bases have an entire team that randomizes the OSINT signature that any base creates. Internet traffic, base lights, entry gate times, power consumption, ... It would be hard to believe that the pentagon does not mask/produce false OSINT signatures. — You are training your replacement! (@genx1000000) October 5, 2025

Deception can be a huge and critical element of warfare. For instance, part of the reason why we succeeded on D-Day was that we successfully convinced the Germans that the invasion would come further north, even creating a fake army, with inflatable ‘tanks’ and with General Patton at the head just to complete the illusion. Reportedly Patton was infuriated that he was not able to lead the invasion, but sometimes that is the price of being a famous general.

Slow pitch softball right there — Republicans are Villains (@GOPareVillains) October 5, 2025

This is from an account that seems to really hate Republicans in general and Hegseth in particular but … that’s probably true. Doocy is enough of a patriot that he might have actually run that question by Hegseth ahead of time, so Hegseth would give an appropriate answer. We don’t support that kind of behavior on most questions, but this involves operational security on military operations and, for that, we make an exception.

So sue us.

Counter-surveillance pizza commerce was NOT on Sun Tzu's bingo card. — AABB (@onantisland) October 5, 2025

Yes, but we think he would approve.

This is funny. Pretty much if the whole world knew about pizza watch, yes, the Pentagon knew about it. 😆 https://t.co/6A7psrQCPn — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) October 5, 2025

LOL,



I'm old enough to remember:



General Norman Schwarzkopf holding daily press briefings with maps showing unit positions and laying out battle plans.



CNN promptly broadcast the information to Iraq.



CNN was pissed after the war when they found out all that info was a lie. https://t.co/oKftXXCEic — Log Cabin Life (@LogCabinLife) October 5, 2025

When teaching the OPSEC portion of the military deception course, we would cite pizza orders and a run on cigarettes and dip as indicators of a potential rapid mobilization. The Pentagon Pizza Report is entertaining but is not accurate nor an indicator of impending operations. https://t.co/bwtPrdCTWB — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) October 5, 2025

Sir, Pete Hegseth has acknowledged Pentagon Pizza Index https://t.co/Yc2wqfTH0i pic.twitter.com/hH6azMRsJZ — Pentagon Pizza Watch (@pizzintwatch) October 5, 2025

Okay, that’s pretty funny.

Finally:

Bet the extra Hegseth orders make their way to Chris Christie somehow — Bar of Soap (@BarofsoapGDP) October 5, 2025

*Stifles laughter*

