In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked by Anti-FA

In our last post, we talked about how the Trump Administration has launched an investigation into the Portland Police, arising from charges that they are not enforcing the law evenhandedly when it comes to Anti-FA and that is when we saw this from Katie Daviscourt, another alleged victim of viewpoint discrimination at their hands:

I cannot wait to see the DOJ absolutely CRUSH this agency. — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 4, 2025

We weren't sure specifically what she based this on, so it led us to do a little digging, and apparently this is coming from information that Andy Ngo had publlicized, whom regular readers know has been absolutely courageous in his exposure of Anti-FA’s violence and has been a victim of their violence on a semi-regular basis.

Wow. In Oregon’s emergency lawsuit to prevent the President from sending troops to protect federal property, a disturbing email from @PortlandPolice Sergeant Andrew Braun (badge #56961) was included. In it, Braun blames the victims of Antifa violence for their own assaults and… pic.twitter.com/yhM73KrX0z — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 4, 2025

Here’s the cut off text:

In it, Braun blames the victims of Antifa violence for their own assaults and attacks. Braun claims that journalist @KatieDaviscourt, citizen journalist @hunnybadgermom and conservative activist @RheinDAmacher are somehow responsible for being attacked by ‘protesters.’ He falsely labels Daviscourt and Chelly Boufferache as ‘counter-protesters’ and accuses them of trespassing on federal property. In reality, these journalists stay near or on federal property because when they’re on public streets in Portland, the Portland Police will not bother to investigate if they are assaulted or robbed. Sgt. Braun is essentially parroting Antifa talking points, which justify violence against those they deem unwelcome in public areas they lay claim to. Antifa regularly argues that anyone they label as an ‘antagonizer’ (i.e., press) is fair game for violent retaliation. This leadership mindset or policy helps explain why Portland Police have systematically failed to protect conservatives from being beaten or robbed by Antifa and the violent far-left over the years.

As usual, we will enlarge the picture so you can read for yourself:

This reminds us of video we recently shared where a police officer in London told a man that he would be arrested for peacefully being in the presence of pro-Hamass protesters because he was ‘openly Jewish’ and that meant somehow he would be ‘breaching the peace.’ We went over how this would be clearly unconstitutional in America, and wrote that:

The correct response in that situation is to control the people who would get violent, rather than the people who plan to express themselves peacefully.

Naturally, we would equally say that if peaceful journalism (or even counter-protesting) is met with violence, the answer is to arrest the people who are getting violent, not to blame the people who express themselves peacefully. Because duh.

Indeed, the Fourteenth Amendment says that ‘No State shall … deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.’ Yet, it is becoming increasingly clear that if Anti-FA hates you, then you will not be equally protected by Portland Police.

And that is an email they voluntarily disclosed in a lawsuit. They admitted to this. Who knows how much worse it gets when we see what they are hiding?

In any case, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon—who is presently leading the investigation into whether Portland’s Police is violating the First Amendment—had two words for the Police:

We are unclear on what Exhibit A is, but…

Mr. Ngo, for his part, follows that post up with a thread that repeatedly shows videos of conservatives being attacked by Anti-FA:

.@PortlandPolice Sgt. Andrew Braun wrote in an email that is being used by Oregon in a lawsuit to try to stop troops from being sent to protect federal property that journalists @KatieDaviscourt & @hunnybadgermom

are to blame for Antifa attacking them: https://t.co/EotVbbdbcs — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 4, 2025

.@PortlandPolice Sgt. Andrew Braun is blaming journalists @KatieDaviscourt and @hunnybadgermom for being assaulted by Antifa because they refused to be intimidated into stopping their reporting. That’s exactly what Antifa said about me in 2019, when they nearly killed me.



Antifa… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 4, 2025

The cut off text:

Antifa said their prior assaults (bear mace, punch) on me were a ‘warning’ to stop covering their public direct actions. When I didn’t comply, they said I invited the beating, resulting in a near-fatal brain bleed. This is the same disturbing logic or policy now being justified by a PPB leader.

This is straight up mafia-style behavior he is alleging and the police don’t seem to recognize the inherent criminality of it. Or they don't care.

The @PortlandPolice has responded to my media inquiry about one of their sergeants suggesting that @KatieDaviscourt, and @hunnybadgermom invited the Antifa violence for reporting at a place where they weren’t wanted. pic.twitter.com/P3pE9dbQY5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2025

And circling back to Ms. Daviscourt:

That’s on my list. — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 4, 2025

We don’t blame her. And we think that if this gets in front of twelve ordinary Oregonians, things will go very badly for the police.

