New Speaker of the House Assassinates Eric Swalwell in One Tweet

We admit the post at the center of this story is a little old. But in our defense: 1) Rep. Mike Johnson didn’t get a lot of attention until he became Speaker of the House and 2) it is a pretty epic post.
It started when the previous Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, made some kind of speech in House and Rep. Eric
Fartwell Swalwell decided to try to snark on it:
Is there an English translation for @GOPLeader McCarthy Floor speech?— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 19, 2021
That’s when Johnson decided to slip the knife in:
You prefer it whispered to you in Chinese? https://t.co/gf7us9N7Gm— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 19, 2021
Boom.
My goodness https://t.co/9Sx2MrAuwc— Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 26, 2023
HO. LEE. SHIIID. 🤣🤣🔥🔥 https://t.co/TwLDVPauHw pic.twitter.com/s0Y2QeyzxD— Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@MattRyan0070) October 26, 2023
Alright this deserves it. https://t.co/4WgXK3VNBV pic.twitter.com/PsFn1sH972— The River Nix (@NixAshes) October 26, 2023
Okay, I like this guy https://t.co/PfZmKR0LmY— Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) October 26, 2023
We are beginning to think Mike Johnson is the hero nerd we have been looking for.
Buckle up everyone, this is going to be an amazing year!— Stacy Phillips🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1stacyphillips) October 26, 2023
We have a Jesus-loving Constitutional America-First Conservative as Speaker of the House. And he has a sense of HUMOR!
Best Speaker EVER!
This is going to be a great year.https://t.co/fut8aue4FR pic.twitter.com/C3NCzcpnsh
Now, that's funny! I don't care who you are. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/3gC18zg8oV— Jimmy C (@JimmyC1366) October 26, 2023
An oldie but goodie! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/69P9YuxC0a— JennVols (@JennVols) October 26, 2023
Can this guy be arrested for assault for this beat down of Swallowall? https://t.co/LZhjOV5gxB— Dawgs Back (@Dawgsback2) October 26, 2023
More like murder, but we will look into it.
And this is random and off-topic, but in the replies, someone posted a pretty epic video replying to Johnson's post. By way of background, a few weeks back, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put out a video where it sure sounds like she, um, passed gas. Listen at the 39 second mark:
The United States’ responsibility is to human rights. That means supporting the safety of the Israeli people and preventing the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/7CsuN6uO3w— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) October 12, 2023
Indeed, Drefanzor Memes ran it through a completely real and scientific analysis known as Predator VisionTM (a.k.a. Splinter Cell VisionTM) to demonstrate that she did indeed, um … contribute to the methane content in our atmosphere:
At the 39 second mark it sounded like AOC farted;— drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) October 13, 2023
we put the video under thermal infrared to confirm that she did, in fact, pollute the environment. #DilleyMemeTeam https://t.co/MKBg4Ck4CG pic.twitter.com/IDA8JwGKFa
We think the only thing funnier than this obviously fake video is that Community Notes felt the need to fact check it. (Although now with Musk making demonetization decisions based on Community Notes, that is troubling.)
But back to humor, in the replies to Johnson’s Swalwell post, we have this totally real video where an expert weighs in on the Cortez emissions question:
Regarding AOC’s toot pic.twitter.com/TgMX2cRz0B— GRHDHP (@grhdhp) October 26, 2023
They’re going to Community Note this, too, aren’t they?
But back to Speaker Johnson’s post:
This Tweet aged… perfectly. 🔥— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 28, 2023
‘Aight. That was savage as all hell. You are accepted into our tribe.— eddmoo (@realeddmoo) October 26, 2023
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣How did we miss this guy??!!!! https://t.co/3KhWc230yq— 🇺🇲🔥magab23🔥🇺🇲 (@magab2023) October 26, 2023
Right?! We deeply apologize for failing to realize how strong his Twitter/X game was before now.
***
