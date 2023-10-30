New Speaker of the House Assassinates Eric Swalwell in One Tweet

We admit the post at the center of this story is a little old. But in our defense: 1) Rep. Mike Johnson didn’t get a lot of attention until he became Speaker of the House and 2) it is a pretty epic post.

Advertisement

It started when the previous Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, made some kind of speech in House and Rep. Eric Fartwell Swalwell decided to try to snark on it:

Is there an English translation for @GOPLeader McCarthy Floor speech? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 19, 2021

That’s when Johnson decided to slip the knife in:

You prefer it whispered to you in Chinese? https://t.co/gf7us9N7Gm — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 19, 2021

Boom.

Okay, I like this guy https://t.co/PfZmKR0LmY — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) October 26, 2023

We are beginning to think Mike Johnson is the hero nerd we have been looking for.

Buckle up everyone, this is going to be an amazing year!

We have a Jesus-loving Constitutional America-First Conservative as Speaker of the House. And he has a sense of HUMOR!

Best Speaker EVER!

This is going to be a great year.https://t.co/fut8aue4FR pic.twitter.com/C3NCzcpnsh — Stacy Phillips🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1stacyphillips) October 26, 2023

Now, that's funny! I don't care who you are. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/3gC18zg8oV — Jimmy C (@JimmyC1366) October 26, 2023

Can this guy be arrested for assault for this beat down of Swallowall? https://t.co/LZhjOV5gxB — Dawgs Back (@Dawgsback2) October 26, 2023

More like murder, but we will look into it.

And this is random and off-topic, but in the replies, someone posted a pretty epic video replying to Johnson's post. By way of background, a few weeks back, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put out a video where it sure sounds like she, um, passed gas. Listen at the 39 second mark:

The United States’ responsibility is to human rights. That means supporting the safety of the Israeli people and preventing the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/7CsuN6uO3w — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) October 12, 2023

Indeed, Drefanzor Memes ran it through a completely real and scientific analysis known as Predator VisionTM (a.k.a. Splinter Cell VisionTM) to demonstrate that she did indeed, um … contribute to the methane content in our atmosphere:

At the 39 second mark it sounded like AOC farted;

we put the video under thermal infrared to confirm that she did, in fact, pollute the environment. #DilleyMemeTeam https://t.co/MKBg4Ck4CG pic.twitter.com/IDA8JwGKFa — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) October 13, 2023

We think the only thing funnier than this obviously fake video is that Community Notes felt the need to fact check it. (Although now with Musk making demonetization decisions based on Community Notes, that is troubling.)

Advertisement

But back to humor, in the replies to Johnson’s Swalwell post, we have this totally real video where an expert weighs in on the Cortez emissions question:

They’re going to Community Note this, too, aren’t they?

But back to Speaker Johnson’s post:

This Tweet aged… perfectly. 🔥 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 28, 2023

‘Aight. That was savage as all hell. You are accepted into our tribe. — eddmoo (@realeddmoo) October 26, 2023

Right?! We deeply apologize for failing to realize how strong his Twitter/X game was before now.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!