New Speaker of the House Assassinates Eric Swalwell in One Tweet

Aaron Walker  |  4:20 PM on October 30, 2023
Public Domain/Fair Use

We admit the post at the center of this story is a little old. But in our defense: 1) Rep. Mike Johnson didn’t get a lot of attention until he became Speaker of the House and 2) it is a pretty epic post.

It started when the previous Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, made some kind of speech in House and Rep. Eric Fartwell Swalwell decided to try to snark on it:

That’s when Johnson decided to slip the knife in:

Boom.

We are beginning to think Mike Johnson is the hero nerd we have been looking for.

WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
Amy Curtis
More like murder, but we will look into it.

And this is random and off-topic, but in the replies, someone posted a pretty epic video replying to Johnson's post. By way of background, a few weeks back, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put out a video where it sure sounds like she, um, passed gas. Listen at the 39 second mark:

Indeed, Drefanzor Memes ran it through a completely real and scientific analysis known as Predator VisionTM (a.k.a. Splinter Cell VisionTM) to demonstrate that she did indeed, um … contribute to the methane content in our atmosphere:

We think the only thing funnier than this obviously fake video is that Community Notes felt the need to fact check it. (Although now with Musk making demonetization decisions based on Community Notes, that is troubling.)

But back to humor, in the replies to Johnson’s Swalwell post, we have this totally real video where an expert weighs in on the Cortez emissions question:

They’re going to Community Note this, too, aren’t they?

But back to Speaker Johnson’s post:

Right?! We deeply apologize for failing to realize how strong his Twitter/X game was before now.

