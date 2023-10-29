Lying Doesn't Pay: Musk Announces Demonetization of 'Community Noted' Tweets

Ever since Elon Musk instituted monetization of accounts there's been a lot of large accounts that have made a very lucrative business out of posting any 'ol thing to maximize views/interactions, regardless of whether or not that thing happens to be true. A lot of hay has been made out of people pointing out that this is going on and encouraging people not to interact with these posts to avoid profiting purveyors of blatant misinformation... but now you Twitter users can rest easy knowing that they can spread as many lies as they want and not see a dime for their efforts no matter how many people interact with the tweet.

Making a slight change to creator monetization:



Any posts that are corrected by @CommunityNotes become ineligible for revenue share.



The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2023

It's an interesting tactic. There certainly does need to be some check against people who would use false information to pad their view counts (and pocket books!), but at the same time Community Notes is not exactly infallible, as many were quick to point out.

Community notes has been absolutely wrong in the past. https://t.co/VJMVUouYlK — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 29, 2023

Don’t you think that community notes will then be weaponized against people to demonetize their content? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 29, 2023

Very large accounts that wade into politics on twitter will have to be vigilant about keeping an eye on potential notes showing up on their tweets... and calling them out when they feel a potential note is inappropriate. In the modern political landscape anything can be weaponized, and will be.

Seems easy for this to be weaponized against creators that trolls want to target. — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) October 29, 2023

Tim Young gives an interesting suggestion on how to potentially limit the weaponization:

And those who make incorrect community notes should be banned from the community notes system to limit the weaponization of it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 29, 2023

Might work.

This will incentivize correction sniping where people will look for petty excuses to "but actually" comments from people they don't like over trivial side issues.



It's an improvement, but bad incentive still abound. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 29, 2023

Have the ad revenue go to whoever posted the community note



Incentivizes accuracy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 29, 2023

Could be interesting, although that also might kick the Community Notes wars into HIGH gear, if there was money in it for getting your note placed.

So while it's nice that Musk is doing something here, everyone seems to be in agreement that this idea needs a bit of refinement before it can really achieve its stated goal. Still, many were supportive of the move.

This is a welcome change. It would certainly help stop the atrocious takes that have cropped up lately. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 29, 2023

A step in the right direction... — G (@TCC_Grouchy) October 29, 2023

This is a brilliant move.



The creators that push fake crap to garner engagement will weed themselves out now.



I absolutely love this! — Brian Frye (@bfrye21) October 29, 2023

it's certainly nice to see Musk and Twitter working to address these issues, but we'd assume there will be many tweaks to the rule as time goes on. The people with the most to fear are likely the very large highly controversial accounts that generate a lot of revenue, so for the time being we'll sit back and see how they adapt to this... or don't.

***

