Lying Doesn't Pay: Musk Announces Demonetization of 'Community Noted' Tweets

Coucy
Coucy  |  2:00 PM on October 29, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Ever since Elon Musk instituted monetization of accounts there's been a lot of large accounts that have made a very lucrative business out of posting any 'ol thing to maximize views/interactions, regardless of whether or not that thing happens to be true. A lot of hay has been made out of people pointing out that this is going on and encouraging people not to interact with these posts to avoid profiting purveyors of blatant misinformation... but now you Twitter users can rest easy knowing that they can spread as many lies as they want and not see a dime for their efforts no matter how many people interact with the tweet.

It's an interesting tactic. There certainly does need to be some check against people who would use false information to pad their view counts (and pocket books!), but at the same time Community Notes is not exactly infallible, as many were quick to point out.

Very large accounts that wade into politics on twitter will have to be vigilant about keeping an eye on potential notes showing up on their tweets... and calling them out when they feel a potential note is inappropriate. In the modern political landscape anything can be weaponized, and will be. 

Tim Young gives an interesting suggestion on how to potentially limit the weaponization:

Might work.

Could be interesting, although that also might kick the Community Notes wars into HIGH gear, if there was money in it for getting your note placed.

So while it's nice that Musk is doing something here, everyone seems to be in agreement that this idea needs a bit of refinement before it can really achieve its stated goal. Still, many were supportive of the move.

it's certainly nice to see Musk and Twitter working to address these issues, but we'd assume there will be many tweaks to the rule as time goes on. The people with the most to fear are likely the very large highly controversial accounts that generate a lot of revenue, so for the time being we'll sit back and see how they adapt to this... or don't.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK TWITTER

