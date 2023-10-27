BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted

Last night, we told you about the ‘Doxxing Truck’ that was exposing the Harvard students who were purportedly responsible for the letter supporting the murders, rapes and baby beheadings of Hamass in recent weeks. In that article, we told you about how they had gone from riding around the campus to now parking in front of the homes of the students they believed to be responsible for that letter.

And, it looks likely that someone decided to retaliate with terrorism—in this case with a SWATting:

Man behind Ivy League ‘doxxing trucks’ has home searched by gun-toting SWAT team https://t.co/G6tyLlID0y pic.twitter.com/qjYGviJMKF — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2023

Yes, for some strange reason the New York Post doesn’t call it a SWATting, but if you read the article, that is what it is:

The president of Accuracy in Media — the group that deployed ‘doxxing trucks’ to Ivy League schools mired in pro-Palestinian controversies — had his home searched by a cadre of rifle-toting SWAT officers in the early hours of Friday, The Post has learned. Accuracy in Media boss Adam Guillette was away from his North Florida home when he received a call from local authorities Friday notifying him that officers had searched his home around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call falsely claiming that Guillette was at home and pointing a gun at his wife’s head. Guillette, who was out of town with his wife to attend a wedding in Texas, told The Post that he believes someone lied to the cops ‘to get me killed’ in response to Accuracy in Media’s recent campaign that saw box trucks outfitted with billboards exposing students and faculty allegedly involved in ‘horribly hateful, antisemitic proclamations’ at Harvard, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania.

(Emphasis added.) We are not sure why the Post didn’t call it a SWATting, but that is a SWATting. Thankfully, neither he nor his wife were there, and, indeed, it sounds like no one was there, but that’s still a SWATing in our book.

And, in all frankness, the failure to call it SWATting in the headline led people to misunderstand and think that this is an abusive police raid in the sense that someone in the police was angry at Mr. Guillette and decided to have his home raided. That seems to be what this person thought:

Man behind Ivy League 'doxxing trucks' has home searched by gun-toting SWAT team https://t.co/sIBtL5VH0P via @nypost



How can this be happening in America? This man, or his family aren't a threat to anyone. Just disgraceful!! — Robert Jahelka (@RJahelka) October 27, 2023

But instead, it appears to be abusive in the sense that someone tricked the police into thinking there was potentially a very dangerous situation in his home that would ordinarily justify a SWAT-style raid.

This is what Mr. Guillette had to say about it:

If you antagonize enough antisemites they will call law enforcement and tell them you have a gun to your wife's head. Then a SWAT team shows up. Thankfully, we're out of town. pic.twitter.com/iI2QwkiYJB — Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) October 27, 2023

Some reactions:

We live in a fundamentally leftwing society.



Even if Republicans had control of both houses of Congress and the WH they couldn’t have stopped this from happening. https://t.co/sbj965vEOA — 🪫Lata. M🪫 (@Cream43560) October 27, 2023

Seriously, the Post really dropped the ball on the headline. It is also fair to say this illustrates why you should read more than just the headline. Still, the cold truth is often people only react to the headline, and the Post should have used a better one.

Read the article before blaming SWAT here. https://t.co/0F3DZmvXNl — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) October 27, 2023

Exactly.

How is it doxxing? they signed a public statement



So we are supposed to take their groups letter as some massive thing because they go to harvard but they do not want us to know who they are? lol — McHeartAttack (@Vico_battista) October 27, 2023

This is extremely concerning. Is this like @libertysafeinc giving a code to the police?? https://t.co/sPz4qgI0Ig pic.twitter.com/95tdYACGMx — Dr. Kobe 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Kobe_1312) October 27, 2023

Yeah, that’s another point worth focusing on. As the article explains, the police were able to gain entry because somehow they were able to gain the digital entry code. Is this another Liberty Safe situation? Is there a company that is supposed to keep your home secure that is letting the police bypass a lock? We suppose Mr. Guillette might, on balance, be glad the police didn’t break his door down because of the expense and inconvenience it would cause, but did he consent to this by allowing the digital security company to give out this information? We honestly don’t know the answer to that question.

Hey @madebygoogle do you willingly give passcodes for the Nest x Yale locks to law enforcement without a court order because it sure seems like you do from this article. https://t.co/NQSWaWhw5E — Maverick (@MaverickLIVE_) October 27, 2023

We’re not sure that is the right company, or if he didn’t consent. We reached out to Mr. Guillette on Twitter on the subject but haven’t heard back from him.

The https://t.co/tVhU9TCAPA &“doxxing-truck” of Ivy league Anti-semites has earned @AccuracyInMedia President @adamguillette his very own “SWATTING” - a dangerous leftists tactic.



Luckily he wasn’t home.



The right uses speech to fight speech.



The left is just violent. https://t.co/zygla1AOjh — Dan Backer (@DanBackerEsq) October 27, 2023

Swatting should be considered attempted murder https://t.co/DailpuFuvl — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) October 27, 2023

We tend to agree as long as no one is hurt. If someone actually dies, however, it should be seen as murder.

🚨 Alert: radical Islamies and their Leftist minions are using a brand new tactic! https://t.co/IyXtfjb5FN — RJ ❤️ 🇺🇲 (@realRJRich) October 27, 2023

Sadly, not that new.

Can someone explain to me why the cops have “weapons of war”? 🤣🤣🤣 You want me to give up mine!?! Go pound sand government!😂 https://t.co/0h27dUuV7M — VERMILLION (@1NVERMILLION) October 27, 2023

Slightly off topic, but we will allow it.

Hamas supporters swatting supporters of Israel.



Vermin. https://t.co/FRkFDDI3bA — Christopher Sullivan (@CSullivan90) October 27, 2023

While we agree that this is the most likely possibility, it might turn out to be motivated by something else.

I was the guy who ratted him out. Thank me later antisemites. https://t.co/xvmFSLNiKe — 🆕 Shoppe ⚰ (@w1tchgod) October 27, 2023

That seems unlikely to be true, but it’s a messed up thing to say, regardless.

We think that sociopaths are attracted to the left, because it gives them an excuse to do the cruel things they would want to do, anyway.

Harvard Hamas supporters attempted to murder the individual who was exposing leaders of Harvard student groups supporting Hamas. One question: How did the police have the door code of the SWATTING victim? https://t.co/BOgUuF65Hu — @amuse (@amuse) October 27, 2023

Sorry these officers would be shot entering my house.



Get your warrant https://t.co/IYAeCrTzDT — Clinton Rarey (@ClintonRarey) October 27, 2023

Of course you shouldn't do that in these circumstances, but his comment highlights another danger of SWATting. Very often when the police raid a person’s house, the residents shoot at the police, thinking they are intruders. For instance, at almost the exact same time Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder, so was Andrew Coffee IV:

Florida man acquitted of shooting at deputies in raid that led to death of girlfriend | WEAR https://t.co/i6Wo4JtmIu — Don Salmon (@dijoni) November 27, 2021

Since the left is fond of claiming that black people are not allowed to defend themselves in our society—a damaging lie that will get black people killed because they might hesitate to defend themselves when they really need to—we will note that Mr. Coffee is black. So, according to leftist mythology, he should never have been acquitted. From the article:

Jurors found Andrew Coffee IV not guilty on charges of felony murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, on Friday, determining he acted in self-defense when firing at deputies during a SWAT raid in 2017. When the gunfire ended, Coffee's girlfriend, 21-year-old Alteria Woods, was found dead. She had been caught in the crossfire, shot 10 times by deputies.

He was charged with the felony murder of Ms. Woods, his girlfriend at the time—meaning she died while he was allegedly committing a crime (shooting at the police). Although we have not reviewed all of the evidence, we tend to think the jury got it right in acquitting him. As we said before:

Self-defense is not about determining whether or not the person you are using force against is guilty or innocent of a crime. In [Officer] Powell’s story [in Die Hard], that kid sounds completely innocent and it doesn’t matter. Of course, if you know a person committed certain crimes in the past, that can influence that perception—for instance, if you know that someone just committed a mass shooting, you have a right to be more concerned that they might try to harm you than a random civilian. But even then, it is not about guilt or innocence. It is purely about the reasonable perception of danger at that moment.

So, when the police break into your home with guns at the ready, you might mistakenly think they are criminals trying to kill you or the ones you love. Under those circumstances, many people will shoot back, right or wrong. And it might even be legal—as the Coffee case showed.

In other words, SWATting is dangerous to the target of the SWATting, dangerous to the officers who are being used as the unknowing tools of this harassment and to anyone else who happens to be there, as the tragic death of Ms. Woods illustrates.

The left use SWATing as a weapon against their political enemies. They want you dead, remember this when someone says the right needs to take the high road. https://t.co/eNINrYgTgm — ☣️Toxic Tex ☣️ (@TexToxic) October 27, 2023

Of course, there are always people ready to say his dress was too short:

Good! All doxxers should be treated this way. https://t.co/E9ol1AHyyY — Khalifa Haftar 🅉 (@HardRCafe) October 27, 2023

This was one of many expressing similar sentiments and they are misplaced.

First off, we don’t think all doxxing is created equal. According to Accuracy in Media, these people were justifying the murder of babies. As we said a long time ago on a different website about another murder of a Jewish baby at the hands of Palestinian terrorists:

There is no reason to intentionally murder a baby, unless you believe that there is something about that child that makes him [or her] inherently evil. They don’t kill Jews because of anything they have done to them. They kill them out of irrational hate—simply because they are Jews. Rest in peace, Shalhevet Pass. Some of us have not forgotten.

And we still haven’t forgotten.

The people that Accuracy in Media were doxxing were (according to them) justifying that hatred. Given that the vast majority of companies have to comply with Civil Rights laws that require them to treat Jewish employees and customers equally, we think the public has a right to know that their potential hires are pretty okay with the mass rape of people if they are Jooooos. That’s a bit different than doxxing a person because of an ordinary disagreement.

Second, even if you think he was wrong, that doesn’t justify attempted murder. And it certainly doesn't justify putting the police in danger and putting anyone else who happens to be there in danger. Literally anyone, however young or old, might have been caught in any potential crossfire. There is no justification for doing that.

Honestly, it’s horrifying that in this day and age that this has to be said.

***

