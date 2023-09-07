Gun safe manufacturer's backpedal after giving FBI a customer's access code misfires

Yesterday we told you about the company Liberty Safe, which took to social media to offer the following explanation for why they provided the FBI with the gun safe access code for one of their customers.

Liberty Safe said the FBI showed them a warrant to search the property of a man suspected of being at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, so the company gave them the information needed to open his safe:

The backpedal was swift and brutal to such a degree that Liberty Safe thought it would be a good idea to update their policies around combination storage and cooperation with law enforcement:

The company could have avoided this mess quite easily:

All you had to do was tell the Feds to come back with a court order, which they wouldn’t have been able to do. Instead, you voluntarily sold out your customers and then bragged about it. https://t.co/Cb5pECw2Bg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 7, 2023

Yeah, it won't be easy to come back from this one.

LOL - panic. That was a fast policy change - 😂 pic.twitter.com/hQgIz4WR7B — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 7, 2023

It might fall into the "too little, too late" category.

Update: Liberty Safe attempts to clarify their stance and redeem themselves with their customers.



It's certainly better than Bud Light, but is it too little, too late? Is there any way to fix this? https://t.co/wRnlH9LpWW — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 7, 2023

You know, I do rest easier knowing that their general counsel probably billed out 20 hours just today. https://t.co/GySzSSZSOO — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 7, 2023

At least they haven't turned the replies off on this one (yet).

