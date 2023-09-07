Gun safe manufacturer's backpedal after giving FBI a customer's access code misfires

'CULT!' Covid-positive Whoopi Goldberg calls into 'The View' wearing a mask all alone
Doug P.  |  10:22 AM on September 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

Yesterday we told you about the company Liberty Safe, which took to social media to offer the following explanation for why they provided the FBI with the gun safe access code for one of their customers. 

Liberty Safe said the FBI showed them a warrant to search the property of a man suspected of being at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, so the company gave them the information needed to open his safe:

The backpedal was swift and brutal to such a degree that Liberty Safe thought it would be a good idea to update their policies around combination storage and cooperation with law enforcement:

The company could have avoided this mess quite easily:

Yeah, it won't be easy to come back from this one.

It might fall into the "too little, too late" category.

At least they haven't turned the replies off on this one (yet).

*** 

