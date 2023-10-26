Surprise! The 'Doxxing Truck' Makes Home Visits To Expose Student Leaders Who Signed Anti-Israel Letter

Well, Harvard students who decided to spew bigoted statements against their fellow Jewish students might get a visit to their home from the doxxing truck. The truck will display pictures of the only the leaders of the student groups that basically blamed the kidnapped people for their own victimization.

Harvard ‘doxxing truck’ parks outside students’ homes who blamed Israel for Hamas attacks https://t.co/DyC8fQDXjK pic.twitter.com/tZC1IfqgLW — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2023

People are so creative. This could also be a great idea for exposing a cheating ex. Just saying.

The “doxxing truck” that circled Harvard University’s campus to expose Ivy Leaguers who allegedly signed a letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks has been beaming the photos of some student leaders outside their homes, The Post has learned. Adam Guillette — the president of news watchdog Accuracy in Media, which deployed the vehicle — told The Post that his organization “expanded our fight against antisemitism at Harvard” by selecting student leaders of the 34 Harvard groups that co-signed a statement saying Israel is “entirely responsible” for Hamas’ attacks, and parking the digital billboard-bearing box truck near their residences. “We only focus on leaders of these organizations rather than members,” Guillette said Thursday, adding the students’ home addresses “were very easily publicly available.” On Wednesday, the truck idled in front of the Boston-area home of a 20-year-old female Harvard student who leads one of the groups that did not explicitly condemn Hamas, he said.

There we are then ... That's one way to get famous.

The truck’s giant LED screens — hung on the sides and back of the truck — displayed the words “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites” in gothic script over a headshot of the Ivy Leaguer who reportedly lived in the home, with her name in bold, red block letters.

Excellent. It should also follow them home to embarrass their parents during Thanksgiving break. These little 💩 have some explaining to do. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 26, 2023

Fantastic idea! What great Thanksgiving dinner fodder with your friends and relatives that would be!

That’s nowhere near as bad as anti-semitic students at Harvard chanting “intifada, intifada” at their Jewish classmates. (Over 1,000 Jews, primarily civilians, were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in the intifadas.)



🤷‍♂️ — Benjamin B@dejo (@benjamin_bdj) October 26, 2023

Yes, when it all shakes out, the doxxing truck feels pretty minor in comparison.

I absolutely do think they should put those kid's names out there, but parking outside of their homes is weird and creepy. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 26, 2023

No, it's perfect! What parent does not want to see their child's name in lights and also gives the family the chance to know what their precious kiddo is up to at college. Call it 'family bonding'. It's like 'Parent's Weekend', but they bring college to the parents instead. How fun!

Students have First Amendment rights — uselessness (@uselessness_his) October 26, 2023

Absolutely! The doxxing truck owner also has First Amendment rights and they are making good use of it.

This would constitute harassment, no? — Pagey K 🇬🇷🇺🇦 (@TheBravoDerm) October 26, 2023

If you sign a public letter representing a student club, people may publicize your bigotry. It's a public road and a publicly available photo. That's the breaks of living in a free society.

Good actions have consequences and private America doesn't owe you a thing when you support terrorists. — Connor Zinn (@ConnorZinn) October 26, 2023

Well said. Actions have consequences and some of these college students are learning some very hard lessons.

