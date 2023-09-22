WATCH this absolute Chad describe the crash of the F-35, with an assist from @stevenvoiceover

This week we talked about how we lost an F-35. Then we found it, and learned how the real F-35 is the memes you make along the way. But as a capper to all of this, listen to this absolute Chad describe what he saw when the plane crashed near him.

But, dear reader, you might want to be careful with the volume on this one:

Local man describes F-35 crash.



Yes, this is real. pic.twitter.com/s109DU46bz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 20, 2023

The article tells us a bit about this Chad:

Randolph White, 72, retired from his job at the paper mill in Georgetown 10 years ago; he and his wife live in a very rural area of Williamsburg County.

Of course, Twitter/X did its thing:

this is South Carolina :) — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 20, 2023

You’ll be watching this interview in a montage on YouTube in 10 years. Complete gold 😂 https://t.co/RRiK092csR — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) September 20, 2023

This mofo just reeeeeeeeeed on TV 🤣



God bless county folk 🫡 https://t.co/AYTi9AXVLA — TekInTX (@ThatOneTek) September 20, 2023

It’s been a while since we were in the Carolinas, and it takes us right back.

You couldn't write a better ending to the F-35 search than this 🤣 https://t.co/RcDXMMY5Q7 — Alien (@AlienLogos) September 20, 2023

This is the most american i have seen this year. https://t.co/gUxoyiBRKo pic.twitter.com/4cMc4XpJTw — Niklas Starow - Trial Watch. (@StarowNiklas) September 20, 2023

Southerners, like myself can give a description better than anyone! 🤣 https://t.co/a8drFcY16t — Linda (@GulfFLLinda) September 20, 2023

Fact check: True.

Welcome to the internet sir..



You will live on in memes forever. 😂 https://t.co/c0LjLdAR6W — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) September 20, 2023

Maybe not memes so much as videos, but still...

Speaking of, the always excellent @stevenvoiceover decided to have fun with the audio, as he does:

Music Video To Celebrate The Government Finally Finding Their Missing F-35 ✈️🎵 pic.twitter.com/OR3AbpIBHu — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) September 20, 2023

Yo I’m dead 🤣 https://t.co/4eboIJJFp3 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 21, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 Just broke the interwebz! 🤣🤣🤣



I love my ground crews! https://t.co/BTVWi1WcPw — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 20, 2023

THIS is why God invented the internet https://t.co/upTvJ0b6xZ — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) September 21, 2023

We even got to hear from the interviewer, in response to the music video:

I knew as soon as I interviewed Mr. White yesterday that he would be well loved once I could get that video on the air. Your video is hilarious. — Raymond Owens (@RaymondNews2) September 21, 2023

Seriously, Mr. White, we salute you!

***

