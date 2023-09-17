We just kinda lost an F-35

It can be so hard to keep track of your things. You're sure that you know where you left something but when you go to look for it POOF!

Not there.

So we can hardly blame Joint Base Charleston in Charleston, SC for apparently having misplaced an F-35.

Advertisement

We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

These things happen, you know? Presumably, whatever mishap led to the pilot's ejection also caused something to go wrong with the GPS tracker we have to assume they keep on an F-35 so they know where it is. But that doesn't mean that everyone can't have fun with a goofy story.

Log in to iCloud, go to “Find my F-35,” follow the loud ping sound — the institutions will not stop the fascism (@benFranklin2018) September 17, 2023

So like



Finders keepers, right? — Navi of Boomhandia (@NaviGoBoom) September 17, 2023

If I had a dollar for every F-35 I’d found over the years, well… — adanac-41 (@41Adanac) September 18, 2023

It seems the areas they believe the airplane to be in are large and swampy ones, so it could be a while before the F-35 is located.

Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion are pretty big bodies of water, and it's swampy in the surrounding area. — Abnjm (@Abnjm) September 17, 2023

So if you're in the greater Charleston, SC area and happen to see a crashed F-35 on the street while you're out walking the dog or something … you know who to call.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!