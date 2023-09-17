'The correct response is laughter’: Seth Dillon gives his best dad advice on...
We just kinda lost an F-35

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:15 PM on September 17, 2023

It can be so hard to keep track of your things. You're sure that you know where you left something but when you go to look for it POOF! 

Not there.

So we can hardly blame Joint Base Charleston in Charleston, SC for apparently having misplaced an F-35.

These things happen, you know? Presumably, whatever mishap led to the pilot's ejection also caused something to go wrong with the GPS tracker we have to assume they keep on an F-35 so they know where it is. But that doesn't mean that everyone can't have fun with a goofy story.

It seems the areas they believe the airplane to be in are large and swampy ones, so it could be a while before the F-35 is located.

So if you're in the greater Charleston, SC area and happen to see a crashed F-35 on the street while you're out walking the dog or something … you know who to call. 

***

