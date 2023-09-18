Missing F-35 found in Williamsburg County, SC ... but its memory lives on in the memes it gave us

Ah well, the memes were fun while they lasted.

As reported by WCBD News in Charleston,

'Officials with Joint Base Charleston confirmed that debris from a F-35 fighter jet that went missing Sunday has been located near Williamsburg County... Joint Base Charleston said the incident involved “mishap” involving an F-35B Lightning II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.'

Earlier today it was reported in some corners of Twitter that the plane had safely landed in Cuba (?!) but that always seemed ... unlikely at best.

Very serious journalist Laura Loomer believes the F-35 flew itself to Cuba and landed safely. These people are hilarious. https://t.co/sc2BYkoSOO — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) September 18, 2023

But now the story comes to a resolution, and thankfully it sounds like a resolution with no one getting killed or injured. But we'll always have the memes ...

"they don't suspect a thing yet..." pic.twitter.com/3Q3DWbGrio — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) September 18, 2023

Bet this MFer knows where the plane is pic.twitter.com/03VPD58kC9 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) September 18, 2023

The U.S. Government would like your help in searching for a missing $80 million fighter jet.



If you spot the F-35, please let @usairforce know immediately. pic.twitter.com/M25ZoenjXL — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) September 18, 2023

Military Personnel Seen Wandering Forest Pressing Button On F-35 Key Fob https://t.co/ldY58GhEe0 pic.twitter.com/EDvV60tqiC — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 18, 2023

After the incident, it's being reported that the US Marines are ordering a two-day stand-down of their aircrews to go over the finer points of aviation safety.

EDIT: The order only applies to the USMC, not all military aviation.



A little unusual, in that it includes all branches, but it’s not unusual for individual branches of the DoD to have a “Safety Stand Down” after multiple mishaps.



It’s a time to take a hard look at your… https://t.co/TTkT5bGwPO — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) September 18, 2023

It was fun while it lasted, but let's hope we don't randomly lose track of any more planes in the near future.

***

