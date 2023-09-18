Disturbing trend: The Rabbit Hole asks, 'Why the spike in young celibacy?' and...
Missing F-35 found in Williamsburg County, SC ... but its memory lives on in the memes it gave us

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:10 PM on September 18, 2023

Ah well, the memes were fun while they lasted. 

As reported by WCBD News in Charleston,

'Officials with Joint Base Charleston confirmed that debris from a F-35 fighter jet that went missing Sunday has been located near Williamsburg County...

Joint Base Charleston said the incident involved “mishap” involving an F-35B Lightning II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.'

Earlier today it was reported in some corners of Twitter that the plane had safely landed in Cuba (?!) but that always seemed ... unlikely at best.

But now the story comes to a resolution, and thankfully it sounds like a resolution with no one getting killed or injured. But we'll always have the memes ...

After the incident, it's being reported that the US Marines are ordering a two-day stand-down of their aircrews to go over the finer points of aviation safety.

It was fun while it lasted, but let's hope we don't randomly lose track of any more planes in the near future.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

