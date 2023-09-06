Tucker on X, Episode 22: Did Obama have a drug-fueled, gay tryst?

Tonight, we have a new episode of Tucker Carlson’s show, re-christened ‘Tucker on X.’ This time, Carlson interviews Larry Sinclair, a man who claims to have had basically had a couple encounters sharing cocaine and having sex with Barack Obama in 1999. Here’s that episode:

Ep. 22 Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day. Assess for yourself. Here’s our interview. pic.twitter.com/R6CXwKv6gs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 6, 2023

This is a gut feeling, but we don’t find this guy to be very credible. And to be fair to Carlson, he doesn’t claim to know whether Sinclair is telling the truth or not. Of course, there are ways to investigate the story to verify some details. For instance, he claims that when he first saw Obama on TV he was telling everyone about their tryst. So… surely, he could name some names and we could see if they verify that he told them this. And he alleges that a limo driver helped arrange it… so surely that person could be identified and could tell us whether Obama and Sinclair even met. By Sinclair’s story, the driver might not have seen or heard very much, but he can at least verify that they met. None of this would completely prove Sinclair’s story, but it can help lend credence to it.

What hurts his credibility is his attack on Ben Smith. The main article Smith wrote on the man is linked in this tweet:

#NewsCorpse reject Tucker Carlson, now reduced to begging for Elon Musk scraps on X, promotes known criminal, a pathological liar, forger and thief, Larry Sinclair on his Twitter feed.



Carlson’s clickbait desperation is intensifying.https://t.co/kNkpSoQb2Y — The Age of Blasphemy (@ageofblasphemy) September 5, 2023

To be blunt, the meat of what Smith said about Sinclair is correct and devastating:

Sinclair’s brushes with the government long predate his recent interest in Senator Obama. The details of his criminal record surfaced after he filed a defamation suit in federal court in Washington, D.C., against three anonymous online critics with names like TubeSockTedD who had written, among other claims, that he was living in a mental institution at the time he allegedly met Obama. Sinclair denies the claim. In response to his suit, a lawyer for the anonymous bloggers hired local attorneys and private investigators, and dug up details of Sinclair’s criminal record from Colorado, Florida, and South Carolina. The lawyer, Paul Levy of the nonprofit Public Citizen Litigation Group, provided his client’s filings in federal court, which are publicly available, to Politico. The records tell the story of an itinerant life of small-time crime and bad checks, punctuated by stretches of jail time in two states. He was first arrested on a larceny charge in 1981 in Denver, according to his Colorado arrest record, as filed in federal court. In 1985, he was convicted of theft and of forging a check in Florida, and sentenced to a year in jail, according to Florida records filed in federal court. After the Florida episode, according to the records, he returned to Colorado, where he faced check fraud and credit card charges in 1986. Then, in 1987, he was convicted in Colorado on more serious forgery charges, and sentenced to 16 years in jail. In prison, according to state records filed in federal court, Sinclair was disciplined 97 times for infractions including assault, threats, drug possession, intimidation, and verbal abuse, most recently in 1996. ‘He has not institutionalized well,’ a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Corrections, Liz McDonough, told the Denver Post in 1996 after a month-long Sinclair hunger strike. She said he had served time in prisons in Buena Vista, Delta, Limon and Canon City before being transferred to the state’s maximum security penitentiary in 1993. In the summer of 1996, according to Colorado’s state court database, he began proceedings to formally change his name from LA Rye Viz. Avila to Larry Wayne Sinclair. By 1999, according to a mention in a local newspaper, he was out of jail and living in Pueblo, Colo. The Public Citizen investigator in Colorado stated that Sinclair’s outstanding legal troubles there appear to date from 2001, and that Sinclair’s effort to convince the judge in 2004 to dismiss those charges failed. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s website, which pictures Sinclair under the word ‘Wanted,’ cites felony theft and forgery charges. Sinclair was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in South Carolina last September, according to state records filed in federal court.

So basically, Ben Smith is basing this on Federal Court records, filed after Sinclair sued a bunch of people for Defamation in 2008. We have looked at these records (anyone in the public can find them), and he is giving an essentially accurate account of Sinclair’s criminal history, which includes convictions for crimes involving dishonesty. One of the more damning documents we have seen was a motion to dismiss an outstanding warrant in 2004, filed by Mr. Sinclair personally and not through a lawyer. In it, he claimed that he ‘is terminally ill.’

In 2004.

Mr. Carlson didn’t ask him how he was alive today.

Again, we don’t know what happened between Sinclair and Obama, and it is possible that further investigation might vindicate him. But based on what we just showed you, Sinclair isn’t very credible to this author.

But you might feel otherwise.

We don't care who you are, that is pretty funny, even if we are not sure if the factual predicate is true regarding Obama. And if you don’t get the reference to the safe, you might want to read this story.

Wasn’t this guy Larry convicted of fraud? Couldn’t this be a form of fraud in that he could be lying in order to get recognized by Tucker Carlson? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 6, 2023

Even Musk weighed in, seeking a meme and quickly getting one:

Ngl this meme is hilarious pic.twitter.com/nxqjT2tMWn — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) September 6, 2023

For those who don’t know, Obama beat Republican Jack Ryan to become a Senator in 2004 when his campaign successfully unsealed Ryan's divorce papers. You see, Jack Ryan had been married to Star Trek: Voyager actress Jeri Ryan, best known as the former Borg called ‘7 of 9.’

September 3, 1997: Actress Jeri Ryan officially joined the cast of UPN's "Star Trek: Voyager" in the series' fourth season premiere as Seven of Nine, the role that gave her most notoriety.https://t.co/H7YTQpWFXk pic.twitter.com/KHbcgCFk7z — Programming Insider (@PIUpdate) September 4, 2023

In any case, the divorce papers alleged that Jack Ryan had tried to get Jeri Ryan to have sex in front of other people at a sex club and she was appropriately freaked out by the whole thing. Of course, we don’t know if that is true, but it is credited with destroying Jack Ryan’s political career and with launching Obama’s.

This story was litigated in the court of public opinion in 2008. Larry Sinclair failed to pass a polygraph test, he proved that he was dishonest and a fraud over a 27-year span where he was convicted of multiple felonies involving his lack of honesty.



Why are we relitigating… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 6, 2023

The cut off text asks why the story even matters.

pic.twitter.com/8ZbSiYESoK — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 6, 2023

That was an actual line in the interview. Yikes.

This man supports same-sex marriage, so what’s the big deal if he had a sexual relationship with Larry? He tried it and found it to be an amazing experience, which solidified his decision to support same-sex marriage.🤔 pic.twitter.com/kAL18SzQeQ — Cryto Buzz 🌕 (@shaikmasood40) September 6, 2023

This timeline is nuts! https://t.co/3IduRYb04n — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) September 6, 2023

And as if to prove Salty Cracker’s point about how crazy the timeline is, here’s the niece of Osama bin Laden weighing in:

Sinclair’s sincerity, calmness and detailed account makes him highly credible, as was the case when he delivered his speech at the National Press Club in 2008



Regardless of how they will use his testimony, I’m glad for him he finally could share his story with a large audience https://t.co/hAAdofj9jZ — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) September 6, 2023

Mind you, we have never seen any evidence that Noor shares any of the evil of her late uncle. We have seen her be interviewed in the past and she actually seems pretty normal. But it is such a weird juxtaposition, we couldn’t leave it unremarked on.

We also heard from another writer for this site:

Will Obamagayte get more views than Tucker Tonguebathes Trump?



We shall see! https://t.co/pladTZ5Q4j — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 6, 2023

We did not need that mental image, Mindy!

Tucker unchained is the best tucker ever! https://t.co/PqhXRMSc8H — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) September 6, 2023

Definitely true.

TUCKER CARLSON X LARRY SINCLAIR



RE: BARACK OBAMA



We must appreciate X for giving platform to these interviews.



Whether you agree with the substance or not, we are better off for these exchanges. https://t.co/Sjn9zQIfzL — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) September 6, 2023

And we think this is probably the best explanation as to why any of this matters:

Why is this story a story? Because it shows the hypocrisy of the liberals and the media. Trumps sex partners and marital issues are in the news for years. Obamas is hidden. It’s no big deal. Let’s you know how they operate on everything. Scoundrels. Good job Tucker. https://t.co/O4vnQupcnv — OkJulie (@Serenityin24) September 6, 2023

Finally, as a follow up to our last Tucker on X post, we did finally listen to Carlson’s interview with Dave Portnoy and besides the discussion of Portnoy’s life, the other interesting part is when Portnoy more or less interviews Carlson right back, and Carlson talks about his view of Fox News and the end of his show. We can’t really give you a time stamp, but it came in about 10-15 minutes before the end, and it is an interesting view behind the scenes.

