Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)

Tonight, a new episode of Tucker on Twitter appeared. Well, except now it is called ‘Tucker on X.’ Apparently, he has not decided to borrow from our idea of calling it TSMSFKA Twitter (The Social Media Website Formerly Known as Twitter). But jokes aside, this time he is interviewing Dave Portnoy:

Ep. 21 Dave Portnoy founded Barstool Sports and just completed the most impressive business transaction of our lifetime. He also just got into an epic fight and shared the video with us first. Watch. pic.twitter.com/W7AJ10kZni — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 31, 2023

To be honest, we didn’t have a chance to watch this before posting this article, so we have no idea if what was said was interesting, boring or somewhere in between, and we honestly don’t know much about the man himself. We will probably listen to it soon and let you know if we hear anything interesting.

And you, dear reader, might have noticed that we haven’t covered several episode of Tucker on TSMSFKA Twitter, so let’s back up. The last episode we covered was Vivek Ramaswamy, which got over 45 million views. That is also when it was pretty much cemented for us that Carlson is basically in serious risk of becoming Larry King. The thing that was always frustrating with Larry King was that he just let anyone say any ridiculous thing that they wanted without very much challenge and Carlson doesn’t seem very interested in challenging his subjects—at least on his Twitter/X show. Now, that isn’t useless as interviews go. Sometimes just getting a person to talk is useful and illuminating. But know that if the person flip flops or just plain lies, Carlson is not likely to call him or her out on this show.

(In other settings, though, he seems perfectly willing to call people out.)

In any case, as a follow up, that has gotten over 45 million views. Which is a lot, but not Andrew Tate a lot. And as we will see in a moment, it really isn’t Donald Trump a lot, either.

A good example of Carlson just giving someone a forum and it still being interesting is Episode 18, interviewing Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

Ep. 18 Into the abyss: Colonel Douglas Macgregor tells us why the Ukraine war must end now. pic.twitter.com/a3bGLvJC4s — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 21, 2023

In that interview, Carlson’s guest gives a pretty stark warning about how global events are playing out. Obviously, you shouldn’t take one view as gospel, but it’s one of many views to consider. That got over 11 million views, and we think that number should be higher, since he is talking about important things.

Of course, the big one is Carlson’s interview with Trump, aired during the first Republican debate, a significant ‘eff you’ to Fox News:

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

That got over 263 million views, making it far an away Carlson’s most popular episode, a fact that should surprise no one.

That would also be the episode where he first started calling it Tucker on X, for what it is worth.

Next up, he speaks with the Prime Minister of Hungary:

Ep. 20 Hungary shares a border with Ukraine. We traveled to Budapest to speak with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. pic.twitter.com/LOzpMrQNIz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 29, 2023

That would be over 118 million views.

And that brings us up to today, with Dave Portnoy. Since we haven’t had a chance to listen to many of these interviews, we will keep the commentary pretty low, although we think the Fox News media story is apparently dead. Tucker Carlson stepped all over the Republican debate and, as far as we have seen, Fox News hasn’t even sent a fresh cease and desist letter. Fox News seems to have given up on going after Carlson. It seems like either they think they can’t enforce any noncompete, or they have decided its not worth the trouble.

And we aren’t even sure if Carlson is making money off of any of this and we are not sure he actually cares. We suspect Carlson mostly just wants to get his voice out there and is enjoying doing that. And in all frankness, this show probably doesn’t cost very much. Probably his largest expense is travel—though we could be wrong.

In any case, we will keep you updated on Tucker on Twitter or X or whatever Elon Musk calls the website in the future. And if you appreciate that coverage, maybe you would consider getting a subscription as the burb asks below? The reality is you get what you pay for and if you pay for conservative content, you get more of it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!