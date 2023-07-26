Tucker on Twitter Episode 11: Sitting down with Ice Cube

After the shock yesterday of the Tucker Carlson/Ice Cube riding interview, we now watch them sit down together and talk just as promised:

Ep. 11 Ice Cube X Tucker: the studio interview pic.twitter.com/fcSkF76l3a — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 27, 2023

As we said last time, we just don’t know when new episodes will drop, and we are going to stop paying attention to the scheduling of these things. Carlson will drop them when he wants to, apparently. Still the ratings story is worth following:

Episode 1: 121 million views.

Episode 2: 61.1 million views.

Episode 3: 105 million views.

Episode 4: 33 million views.

Episode 5: 18 million views.

Episode 6: 32.9 million views.

Episode 7: 16.7 million views.

Episode 8: 10.2 million views

Episode 9: 95.5 million views

Episode 10: 9.5 million views

Of course, Episode 10 has only been up for one day, so this comparison is less informative than usual. It is close to as many views as Episode 8, but that episode has been out for around a month now. So if anything Episode 10 seems to be performing well, though not as well as the other episodes.

And of this writing, we are at around 800K views for the latest episode.

Finally, we would note that Tucker is now doing almost everything he used to do on his old show on Fox News, except 1) he is not noticeably advertising in the show (though he might be making revenue through Twitter’s monetization) and 2) he’s not doing it as often or as regularly. But he is engaging in commentary, he is interviewing people and, in doing so, he is making news, not merely commenting on the news. So, he has gone a long way toward calling Fox News’ bluff—assuming Fox News doesn’t finally decide to sue him. Or is it possible that they worked something out and we just haven’t heard about it? We honestly don’t know.

Cube is so insightful. The second video I ever did on YouTube was a positive discussion about his Contract With Black America and I'm not even for reparations. — MiddleMaga.com (@StucknDaMid) July 27, 2023

Another compelling and brilliant interview. — SwannXkePpk (@SwannXKE) July 27, 2023

I love that you continue to platform people who have been canceled by the elites.



Thank you @TuckerCarlson. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 27, 2023

Utterly hysterical that Ice Cube is a better role model than Tate. — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) July 27, 2023

No lies told.

The first topic they discuss.....wow.....so glad they went there.

In my opinion, it all begins and ends with DIVERSITY OF THOUGHT.

Thank you, @icecube 🙏🏽 https://t.co/T86YrFPa44 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) July 27, 2023

"(even) enemies meet"



-Cube on the superlative importance of dialogue and discussion as a cornerstone of society, and why he's unafraid to speak with Trump or Tucker https://t.co/b43YxxOnuM — lord enoch (@he_negash) July 27, 2023

This terrifies the Dems more than anything else.

Drop a ❤️ retweet if you support with Tuckerhttps://t.co/oTwbXSNW4F — Jacqueline🇺🇸 (@Jacqueline__us) July 27, 2023

This is bridging gaps and creating conversation. This is a good thing whether you like/dislike either of the participants. This is what we need. https://t.co/HYFqwXbW98 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 27, 2023

As much as we joke that this is a surprise, we are actually glad to see it happen. We thought this was a discussion worth listening to, whether you agreed with everything being said or not.

