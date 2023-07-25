Tucker on Twitter Episode 10: Riding in South Central with Ice Cube

Yeah, we admit that the title raised an eyebrow with us, too. We’ve been talking a lot about gangsta rap this week when comparing the relative tolerance the left has about gangsta rap versus one country song predicting vigilantism. We don’t say that to tear down the music, just to point out the double standard. Jason Aldean should be measured by the same yardstick they apply to Ice Cube.

So in this episode, Tucker Carlson rides around with Ice Cube, visiting the rapper's old neighborhood and having a driving interview with him, while the next episode promises a sit-down interview. And as surprising as every word of this post has been, we are here for it.

Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube.



(next episode: Ice Cube sits down with us at his studio) pic.twitter.com/cUgCh2xccH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2023

So, seemingly the show has stopped coming on at any predictable time. Early on, reporting indicated Carlson wanted to air it on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but he has never had a regular time and now he just seems to drop them any day. Maybe he felt that special circumstances justified the irregularity and maybe he will go back to at least Tuesdays and Thursday. But we aren’t going to pay too much attention to that going forward.

The story of his ratings remains interesting. Here's the view counts for each episode:.

Episode 1: 120.6 million views.

Episode 2: 61.1 million views.

Episode 3: 105 million views.

Episode 4: 33 million views.

Episode 5: 18 million views.

Episode 6: 32.8 million views.

Episode 7: 16.6 million views.

Episode 8: 10.1 million views

Episode 9: 95.2 million views

It seems that adding a controversial interview added to his ratings. Ice Cube is not likely to be as controversial as Andrew Tate (we thought that with Tate, Carlson got steamrolled by a deeply immoral man in that interview and shared the evidence, here). Ice Cube, by comparison is a tougher nut to crack, because you never know how much of his music is just fiction. We are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt that he might not have been as bad as he pretended, and he might have grown considerably since then.

As of this writing, it is up to nearly a million views—which is pretty good considering it is basically a surprise episode at this point. It would also be interesting to see how many conservatives tune in, and how many old school rap fans tune in. For better or worse, he is one of the founding fathers of modern gangsta rap.

Ice Cube, Tucker, and Trump…



What do they all have in common?



pic.twitter.com/6SaG27XSg5 — Shane (@ChooseGoodKarma) July 25, 2023

We are legitimately unsure what he is getting at.

Ice cubes gotta be thinking “How did my career come to this?” — Hot Take Politics (@Hot_Takes10) July 25, 2023

Our guess is that Ice Cube has what we call ‘screw you’ money. Ok, we are taming the language down a bit, but the idea is that if anyone has a problem with what he says, he can just say ‘screw you’ and live comfortably. In short, he is uncancelable.

CUBE IS THE REALEST. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 25, 2023

I BEEN telling people for years that once the LA rappers, last stand for masculinity in the Western World, joined the Freedom Movement, it's a wrap!!! Knowing some personally, none of them believe in the "liberal" agenda. — PeeZee (@PeeZee_Director) July 25, 2023

My first question would be, "If your parents last name was 'Cube' why would they name their son 'Ice?'"



But the Global Elites don't want questions like this.



They fear the answers. https://t.co/schyfpmXOl — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 25, 2023

Damn. Just watched the first 5 minutes and it’s engrossing (once you get past the hilarious dichotomy of these two). Tucker interviewing people outside of his bubble could be huge. https://t.co/PjiemM10Ny — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) July 25, 2023

One should never remain strictly within your bubble.

*laughs*

Tucker 2.0 is 🔥🔥 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 25, 2023

Tucker’s departure from Fox was the defining moment in the rise of independent journalism and the fall of mainstream media. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) July 25, 2023

I dig the fact that guys like Ice Cube will sit down with Tucker. I also have a better respect for Ice Cube with his stance on the jab and, with all the controversy surrounding Tucker (all of it pretty much made up by the left), he isn’t shy about riding around and discussing it… — Eric Lee (@robertericlee) July 25, 2023

Interesting about cutting down the trees. There was recently that graphic about "climate change adversely affecting people of color" so I looked up the impact of trees in neighborhoods and temperatures:



"Trees and vegetation reduce surface and air temperatures by providing shade… — Sovietskitty (@el_whoman) July 25, 2023

The full message reads:

Interesting about cutting down the trees. There was recently that graphic about ‘climate change adversely affecting people of color’ so I looked up the impact of trees in neighborhoods and temperatures: ‘Trees and vegetation reduce surface and air temperatures by providing shade — in fact, shaded surfaces, for example, can be as much as 20–45°F cooler than unshaded areas at peak temperature.’

Telling people they can’t have very many trees so the cops can find people easier by helicopter is more than a little messed up.

This is such a wild collaboration for those of us who remember N.W.A. and the early 90s. https://t.co/vlt9Szbzze — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 25, 2023

I need to know who the editing team for this video is. The music, the cuts, the coloring..it's gorgeous. https://t.co/fZ09Cn0rZ7 — Señia (@SeniaVJ) July 25, 2023

I didn’t have @icecube giving @TuckerCarlson a tour of south central L.A. in a limo on my 2023 bingo card.



This is awesome 👏 👏 https://t.co/x4WEtGoa3y — Victor Ayala (@VictorAyala1976) July 25, 2023

No one had it on their bingo card. If you claim you thought this would happen, we are going to call you a liar. But it seems like a good thing and we are legitimately intrigued at the thought of what they might talk about in the next episode.

