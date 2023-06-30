Tucker on Twitter, Episode 8: Mocking Admiral Levine

Last night we reported on something that didn’t happen: Tucker Carlson didn’t post a new episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ on Thursday. Previously, Carlson had posted new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday, although not always at a specific set time, and reporting from Axios suggested that he planned to stick to those days. So, when it hit midnight on Thursday (okay, technically Friday), we wrote about his absence. But we refused to speculate as to why, writing:

We are honestly perplexed and won’t speculate. We can imagine a number of scenarios where he could not go on the air, and we can imagine a number where he has decided not to.

Well, for whatever reason Tucker on Twitter is back on the ‘air,’ this time mocking Admiral Rachel Levine and the transgender movement:

Ep. 8 Rick from Boston is telling us he wants to be known as female Admiral Rachel Levine. Accept his lie or pay the consequences, bigot. pic.twitter.com/otDl5EITYs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 30, 2023

We haven’t seen anyone attempt to explain authoritatively why the show was so late and we will note that this episode is the shortest one. Also, is it just us, or is the sound a little bad on this episode?

Well, make of that whatever you want. Needless to say, people were glad to have him back:

It's ironically Tucker talking about an … ahem … alleged 'tucker.’

I will not coddle your lunacy.



There is no "Cis".



There is only sane, and insane. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) June 30, 2023

Living in Pennsylvania as a nurse during the pandemic,I remember what Rachael did to the elderly in our nursing homes and how as he caused the death of our grandparents he quietly moved his mother out of the nursing home and placed her safely in the Hershey hotel 😡 — Clara Jones (@debbieformola) June 30, 2023

pic.twitter.com/IqGNmVtKBX — I Want All The Memes (@MemeThemAll) June 30, 2023

The full picture shows various health officials in different countries and asks us to choose one.

Ugh.

This is a picture of my cat. pic.twitter.com/6kWz99xC3a — LostCause (@EPhotius) June 30, 2023

“Mark Milley and Rick Levine… Both transitioned late in life into overweight middle-aged women. Both wound up working as high-level officials in the Joe Biden Administration. Their teammates at the all-boys school in Boston probably wouldn’t have predicted any of that.”… https://t.co/S4SJHSoylI — Joel Hemingway 🇺🇸🍊 (@joelthemingway) June 30, 2023

The cut off text is just emojis indicating that the guy is pretty much dead from laughing.

Writing this, maybe that’s why Carlson waited until today to post it—he wanted to end Pride Month on a bang? Just a guess, so make of it what you will.

I’m going by Shaka Zulu for now on pic.twitter.com/XxPXheoGWC — D₳NNY D. 🌸 (@DeojayDan) June 30, 2023

lawd help us I don't know if I can survive a summer of pride. LOL — mista hella (@HellaMista) June 30, 2023

I fell out of my chair laughing at

00:00:39

Tucker is clowning hard. — Shawn Ξ (@YoumotherFUDer) June 30, 2023

Of course, this detractor stood out:

Why is it triggering for u if someone wants to identify as whatever — kenny (@crankygameplays) June 30, 2023

Except it isn’t ‘just’ about a man dressing as a woman. It comes with:

1. Men invading women’s private spaces—bathrooms, locker rooms, women’s areas in dorms and prisons.

2. Men taking opportunities away from women—such as in women’s sports.

3. Causing irreversible physical damage to children, and violating the parental right to be informed of what is happening to their children.

4. Forcing everyone to play along with this nonsense—which is a significant focus of Carlson’s monologue today.

We will add that we doubt Kenny would be okay if Mr. Levine showed up in blackface, but 'womanface' is perfectly fine with him.

Finally, we will end with a quick note on future programming. As we said, reporting indicated that the original plan, at least for now, was for Carlson to do an episode every Tuesday and Thursday. But even if he plans to go back to that, we can’t help but notice that next Tuesday is July 4. So, he might decide not to do an episode at all, figuring most of his audience will be out enjoying the fireworks. Or he might do one early or late, on the third or the fifth.

Or he might really want to say something on July 4 because of the significance of that date.

The point is, it wouldn’t completely surprise us if he didn’t post on July 4, so this author probably won’t do a post telling you he didn’t post anything, in that scenario. On the other hand, someone at Twitchy will definitely let you know if he does release a new video.

