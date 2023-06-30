Biden did NOT like journo's question about loan ruling (and other doozies from...
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 8: Mocking Admiral Levine

Aaron Walker  |  7:44 PM on June 30, 2023

Last night we reported on something that didn’t happen: Tucker Carlson didn’t post a new episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ on Thursday. Previously, Carlson had posted new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday, although not always at a specific set time, and reporting from Axios suggested that he planned to stick to those days. So, when it hit midnight on Thursday (okay, technically Friday), we wrote about his absence. But we refused to speculate as to why, writing:

We are honestly perplexed and won’t speculate. We can imagine a number of scenarios where he could not go on the air, and we can imagine a number where he has decided not to.

Well, for whatever reason Tucker on Twitter is back on the ‘air,’ this time mocking Admiral Rachel Levine and the transgender movement:

We haven’t seen anyone attempt to explain authoritatively why the show was so late and we will note that this episode is the shortest one. Also, is it just us, or is the sound a little bad on this episode?

Well, make of that whatever you want. Needless to say, people were glad to have him back:

It's ironically Tucker talking about an … ahem … alleged 'tucker.’

Writing this, maybe that’s why Carlson waited until today to post it—he wanted to end Pride Month on a bang? Just a guess, so make of it what you will.

Of course, this detractor stood out:

Except it isn’t ‘just’ about a man dressing as a woman. It comes with:

1. Men invading women’s private spaces—bathrooms, locker rooms, women’s areas in dorms and prisons.

2. Men taking opportunities away from women—such as in women’s sports.

3. Causing irreversible physical damage to children, and violating the parental right to be informed of what is happening to their children.

4. Forcing everyone to play along with this nonsense—which is a significant focus of Carlson’s monologue today.

We will add that we doubt Kenny would be okay if Mr. Levine showed up in blackface, but 'womanface' is perfectly fine with him.

Finally, we will end with a quick note on future programming. As we said, reporting indicated that the original plan, at least for now, was for Carlson to do an episode every Tuesday and Thursday. But even if he plans to go back to that, we can’t help but notice that next Tuesday is July 4. So, he might decide not to do an episode at all, figuring most of his audience will be out enjoying the fireworks. Or he might do one early or late, on the third or the fifth.

Or he might really want to say something on July 4 because of the significance of that date.

The point is, it wouldn’t completely surprise us if he didn’t post on July 4, so this author probably won’t do a post telling you he didn’t post anything, in that scenario. On the other hand, someone at Twitchy will definitely let you know if he does release a new video.

***

