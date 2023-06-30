Is 'Tucker on Twitter' off the air?

We are waiting until after midnight (eastern standard time) to publish this, but it appears that Tucker Carlson has failed to post a new episode of his Twitter-based show ‘Tucker on Twitter.’

We have searched around and couldn’t find any explanation for it.

We will note that the last episode got the fewest views yet. To repeat and update our usual listings:

Episode 1: 120 million views.

Episode 2: 60.3 million views.

Episode 3: 103 million views.

Episode 4: 32 million views.

Episode 5: 16.8 million views.

Episode 6: 29.9 million views.

Episode 7: 13.1 million views.

However, we noted previously that there was an unverified accusation that the views on Episode 5 were suppressed in some way.

We can imagine a number of explanations for why he hasn’t posted by we haven’t seen any explanation. For all we know, he will post the episode late five minutes after we post this. Still, we are not the only ones wondering and waiting:

@TuckerCarlson where’s the Thursday episode of @tuckerontwitter? — Ken Thomas (@Kenthomas2306) June 30, 2023

Waiting for the next Tucker On Twitter episode to drop. pic.twitter.com/zqI095jhff — Jennifer Maples (@TexJen22) June 30, 2023

Where's Tucker? It's Thursday. I'm looking for my fix.



Is he on vacation for 4th of July?#wheresTucker #TuckerCarlson #TuckerOnTwitter #Tucker — give it some Thought (@Given4Thought) June 30, 2023

Come on, Tucker! We need a Twitter mini-podcast daily! :) — Gary Hall (@GaryHal34195673) June 30, 2023

Of course, even without missing a night, some thought that the show was fizzling:

Tucker on twitter fizzles

Elon pet project failed

Can we move on now ? https://t.co/z0tvi4mdJh — radha (@rebelexposed) June 30, 2023

We are honestly perplexed and won’t speculate. We can imagine a number of scenarios where he could not go on the air, and we can imagine a number where he has decided not to. Heck, if he actually shoots them in Maine as one source suggests, he might just have a blizzard that prevents him from getting the show out. But you know…

…sometimes you just need a little Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in your life.

***

