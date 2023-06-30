Watch the Dean of Berkeley Law School admit to illegal affirmative action
Is 'Tucker on Twitter' off the air?

Aaron Walker  |  12:01 AM on June 30, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

We are waiting until after midnight (eastern standard time) to publish this, but it appears that Tucker Carlson has failed to post a new episode of his Twitter-based show ‘Tucker on Twitter.’

We have searched around and couldn’t find any explanation for it.

We will note that the last episode got the fewest views yet. To repeat and update our usual listings:

Episode 1: 120 million views.

Episode 2: 60.3 million views.

Episode 3: 103 million views.

Episode 4: 32 million views.

Episode 5: 16.8 million views.

Episode 6: 29.9 million views.

Episode 7: 13.1 million views.

However, we noted previously that there was an unverified accusation that the views on Episode 5 were suppressed in some way.

We can imagine a number of explanations for why he hasn’t posted by we haven’t seen any explanation. For all we know, he will post the episode late five minutes after we post this. Still, we are not the only ones wondering and waiting:

Of course, even without missing a night, some thought that the show was fizzling:

We are honestly perplexed and won’t speculate. We can imagine a number of scenarios where he could not go on the air, and we can imagine a number where he has decided not to. Heck, if he actually shoots them in Maine as one source suggests, he might just have a blizzard that prevents him from getting the show out. But you know…


…sometimes you just need a little Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in your life.

***

