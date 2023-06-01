This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

All day today we have been talking about how Twitter interfered with plans to show Matt Walsh’s documentary ‘What is a Woman?’ discussing transgender ideology, here and here.

As of about a quarter after 8 p.m. Daily Wire attempted to post the movie on Twitter and this is the result.

You can apparently watch the movie if you go to their Twitter page. But if you attempt to Retweet it, you get this message:

If you attempt to share it, you get this message (which is why we can’t even embed the Tweet on this website).

There is, however, a limited exception to this ‘no share’ rule:

Watch What Is A Woman? below! To share, hold down on video and select “tweet video”. pic.twitter.com/N1q0ej6Xp0 — Jared Monroe (@TheJaredMonroe) June 2, 2023

Since that Tweet was Retweeted by the Daily Wire, we’re going to take that as an endorsement of that tactic. And we have tested it for ourselves, and it works (despite our typo):

The video of the dead Enders at Twitter don’t want you to see pic.twitter.com/qPjBz73z7L You gotta clean house, @elonmusk — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 2, 2023

As of this writing, a person can retweet, quote tweet or otherwise share the Mr. Monroe’s Tweet and our own:

Obviously, events are moving quickly and that might change at any moment. For instance, those Tweets sharing the video might have their own visibility reduced. Who knows?

So, what is going on? This is purely speculation, but we have long believed that there were still some ‘dead enders’ at Twitter who still love censorship with the heat of a thousand suns. Maybe they were hoping that Musk would eventually leave, or turn his attention away. Maybe they just hoped to sneak things into the code. But this seems to have brought at least some of them into the open in sort of a kamikaze run to try to stop you from seeing this movie. Naturally, such people deserve the full Streisand Effect.

And Musk seems to believe he has a ‘dead ender’ problem. When the Babylon Bee tweeted this out:

Elon Musk Weeds Out Remaining Woke Twitter Employees With Avocado Toast Trap https://t.co/c88CcqYxmj pic.twitter.com/F8iysAeIO8 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 1, 2023

Musk replied with:

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2023

I do actually like avocado toast tbh lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2023

But more substantively, this happened this evening:

Twitter’s head of trust and safety has resigned. https://t.co/7opQgRJPZV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 2, 2023

Was she one of those suspected dead enders? We don’t pretend to know, and naturally even if Musk thinks she is, that doesn’t prove she is one.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has repeatedly assured people that this situation will be fixed. Here are some examples of people complaining, with Musk responding:

I appreciate your response, but why is this restriction still on the video? pic.twitter.com/iZWVYlgwJ8 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 1, 2023

Being fixed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2023

Despite @elonmusk promising that the @realDailyWire film "What Is A Woman" by @MattWalshBlog wouldn’t be censored, it seems someone @Twitter staff chose to censor it anyways less than 20 minutes after it was posted. You can’t even comment. Whoever did this should be fired. pic.twitter.com/kAVuULhjkA — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2023

We’re updating the system tomorrow so that those who follow @realDailyWire will see this in their feed, but it won’t be recommended to non-followers (nor will any advertising be associated with it) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

The visibility issue prevents it from even being commented on at the moment. It should be sharable on timelines too. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2023

Commenting & deliberate sharing will be allowed. Sensitive content just won’t be pushed to people unless they ask for it or a friend sends it to them. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

For his part, Walsh is understandably frustrated:

Is “misgendering” against the rules or not? You bought the company and reinstated the Babylon Bee after a “misgendering” violation. Now you’re telling us that our film will be suppressed on those same grounds. This makes no sense. https://t.co/VJ2im8JPX7 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2023

This is naturally a fast-moving story, and the documentary comes highly recommended to us. In all frankness, we asked the friend who recommended it if it was just ‘preaching to the choir,’ and he indicated there was more to see than just telling us what we already believed. As you might have noticed above, it is free for 24 hours only—if the Daily Wire doesn’t choose to extend it.

For ourselves, we are going to take a listen this evening as we attend to other things.

We will keep you updated if there are further developments.

