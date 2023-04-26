Previously, we covered Twitter Files #20, and now we will cover #21, where we learn why pretty much everyone who didn’t follow a strict party line started being called a Russian agent or bot.

And as we said in our post on Twitter Files #20, both threads have us thinking of one of our favorite quotes from President John F. Kennedy:

We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.

(Emphasis added.) This time we will see how far they went to protect us from those scary foreign ideas and philosophies:

This sounds like basically Democrats had a ‘quota’ of Russian bots they were searching for, and would not accept an answer of ‘there just aren’t that many.’ It is a search driven by a pre-determined outcome instead of a genuine search for the truth.

Both of which can be highly misleading signals. For instance, many people living in countries that used to be part of the U.S.S.R. (including Ukraine) use Russian as their primary language. It’s a product of how Russia and ethnic Russians dominated the supposedly ‘egalitarian’ Soviet Union. So is a complete fallacy to say that everyone who speaks Russian is necessarily a Russian agent—which would be true even if they were proven to be citizens of Russia. While Russia doesn’t have very strong freedom of expression, Putin doesn’t purport to control every Russian on Twitter.

And IP addresses can be equally misleading.

We doubt that we would agree with Mrs. Stein on very much, but we are with her on that.

Trending

Bear in mind, there are approximately 330 million persons living in America. Even if we pretend they are accurately counting Russian agents (don’t laugh), this is not even equivalent to one percent of the American population. Are they so afraid of debate that they can’t win with those odds in their favor?

Were any lawyers involved in this process? Because the potential for defamation lawsuits is staggering.

Judging by how Elon Musk tweets, they probably think he is a Russian bot, too.

Except it is even dumber than that. Apparently, these galaxy brains didn’t know there was such a thing as people who work at night:

We are so on this list.

Great, him and Dr. Fauci doing untold damage and only now admitting that they didn’t know what they were talking about. Can we stop blindly trusting so-called experts, please? Especially when freedom is involved?

And like a real journalist, when he did make mistakes, he issued corrections:

And is apparently it for now. Naturally, we will be monitoring for the next episode of the Twitter files.

Still, we will remind you, dear reader, that this prolonged ‘Russian panic’ is what justified the wholesale suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which might have changed the outcome of the last election. That should be troubling to any person who cares about this republic.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskNeo-McCarthyismRussiaRussian botstwitterTwitter files