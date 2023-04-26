So yesterday we got a two-fer! Two Twitter Files dropped: 20 and 21. In this post, we will cover episode 20. Episode 21 will be in another post.

Both threads made us think of one of our favorite quotes from President John F. Kennedy:

We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.

(Emphasis added.) This is what Democrats claimed to believe. And we are about to see how far they have fallen from those ideals.

First, Andrew Lowenthal gives us a deep dive into the censorship-industrial complex that has grown up in the last few years:

Of course, no one likes false information, but the question always is: who decides what the truth is? The answer the founders had was: the people, making their own judgments, one American at a time.

It has long been considered a foundational principle in America that we have civilian control of the military, not the other way around.

Imagine, journalists not reporting the news.

Projection. It’s always projection.

We’re probably on a lot of those lists…

One of the most distressing phenomena in recent history is how much the media, which owes its entire business model to the First Amendment, has become an advocate of censorship—obviously assuming they won’t be censored. And if they aren’t censored, then censorship is a handy way to reduce the competition.

The answer should have been ‘pound sand.’

That’s it for Twitter Files #20, but that is not all the Twitter Files goodness for today. We will share Twitter Files #21 shortly, which discusses the neo-McCarthyite quest to find Russian bots.

