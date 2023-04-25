As we noted earlier today, Dr. Anthony Fauci sat down for an interview with the New York Times and denied any responsibility for the COVID lockdowns. We also covered Alyssa Farah Griffin’s attempt to back him up. That attempt to rewrite history is galling enough. However, Ian Miles Cheong found something else objectionable in that interview:

Dr. Anthony Fauci finally admits that mask mandates were a broad spectrum failure: “From a broad public health standpoint, at the population level, masks work at the margins – maybe 10%.” https://t.co/wDIxnqT8aZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 25, 2023

Now he says it.

Now he says it after people were censored on social media for questioning his claim that masks were some kind of miracle preventative.

Dr. Fauci FINALLY admits mask mandates were a scam: “From a broad public health standpoint, at the population level, masks work at the margins – maybe 10%.” Will all of my clients who were censored & "fact-checked" be reimbursed for lost revenue now?https://t.co/gPtfwN7M1Y — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 25, 2023

Now he says it after lip-reading deaf people had their lives ruined.

Great!!!!!!!!! Woman, 26, wins $180,000 payout from Minnesota hospital that 'fired' her for being DEAF, after bosses said COVID masking rules meant she wouldn't be able to lip-read

via https://t.co/Qp8jGgW0bH https://t.co/rRYjaOFY14 — Terri Galvin (@TerriGalvin) January 18, 2023

Yes, she won a court case but only after losing her job.

Now he says they didn’t work very well after Shannon Heroux was reduced to tears:

This breaks my heart. In the second part of the vid this young woman explains how she struggles with being able to speak well and being deaf.#DisabilityRights #Fresh #wtpEARTH pic.twitter.com/alNr0ZCZHH — 🏳️‍🌈b mcarthur (he,him) (@bmcarthur17) October 1, 2021

Part 2 This young woman is an Uber driver who was denied service, because a manager at Dunkin Donuts didn’t believe she was deaf.#DisabilityRights pic.twitter.com/kF29kWgtIg — 🏳️‍🌈b mcarthur (he,him) (@bmcarthur17) October 1, 2021

Now he says it after this child abuse occurred:

NEW YORK: Children from the age of two years old are forced to wear face masks all day.

A child care worker said it breaks her heart that she has to force face masks on the children so she can work. pic.twitter.com/u22hlYWOKr — 🅰【C】 (@AlertChannel) September 19, 2021

Now he says it after this parent told us how it harmed her children’s health:

Tonia, a Virginia mother, says her children suffered from "chronic headaches, nosebleeds, and depression" from being forced to wear masks in school. “She agrees with Gov. @GlennYoungkin's executive order making masks optional” pic.twitter.com/9dzKnBOSQW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2022

Now he tells us.

And he knew masks weren’t important. His behavior told you that he knew:

Anthony Fauci defends not wearing mask while watching Nationals game https://t.co/wF7UNuQP71 pic.twitter.com/bqYdsi8mW9 — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2020

They all knew:

Never forget that they FORCED and MANDATED our children to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/MqvAu4r1dy — General™️👀🇺🇸🦅 (@TheGeneral_0) November 5, 2022

Here is Kathy Hochul dancing maskless in Puerto Rico while children are forced to wear masks around her. pic.twitter.com/Dcl4Cz7hKO — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 11, 2022

No masks for Biden, Obama, Kamala, and all other attendees. But your 3-year-old children are forced to wear masks 🤬pic.twitter.com/bSK3q0OWlB — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 5, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

"Nancy Pelosi seen without mask inside San Francisco hair salon – BBC News" https://t.co/KUmitMF6RT — Andrew Luck (@AndrewLuck23) July 31, 2021

Maskless Joe Biden Caught Violating Mandates (Again) – https://t.co/hxngJkukvo pic.twitter.com/XM3uIvGMeB — John Paluska (@JohnPaluskaPR) December 9, 2021

They all knew, but they imposed these mandates anyway. We are not saying no one benefits from masking. Some people are more vulnerable to COVID than others. But there was never proof that the benefit of a mask mandate outweighed the harms. We should have defaulted to freedom and individual choice.

Listen to these children when they are told they were no longer going to be forced to wear a mask. Listen to their joy:

Watch how children at a Las Vegas elementary school react when they are told they won't be forced to wear masks anymore… pic.twitter.com/RdhaA2WeAr — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) February 11, 2022

Their joy is an indictment on every politician who forced them to wear masks—especially if they couldn’t live under the rules they imposed on us.

Naturally, there were some reactions:

I was almost arrested for not wearing a mask. — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) April 25, 2023

Weird. Conspiracy theorists pointed this out and literally lost livelihoods https://t.co/Xbeyy33TRJ — Scott C ""Panem Et Circenses" (@ScottC20012) April 25, 2023

Some of us non experts had this figured out three years ago and were accused of killing people. https://t.co/iFgfIFgwCC — Vee Parr (@proseccogirly) April 25, 2023

At least we divided the whole country for the issue. At least family and friends alienated each other. At least our children we shamed. At least it was hyper politicized. We won’t ever forget what these people did to society. They deserve maximum contempt from the people. — Justin (@JustinD0326) April 25, 2023

That would be sarcasm set to 11.

And you still see people wearing masks. In the car. Alone. — tina (@clbozz) April 25, 2023

In November 2021 CDC's Walensky said masks are 80% effective in reducing spread. These people just straight up lied to us. https://t.co/lgoZgfwX5A https://t.co/rS760M0fNn — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 25, 2023

Well, I can attest to the bonafide fact that masks are 90% effective…………at keeping you from losing your gum. Otherwise, not good for anything else. https://t.co/BsTieWzozp — Sarah Mom (@SarahMom123) April 25, 2023

🤣😎 guess no more virtue signaling gym selfies. — Alexandria Hamilton, Americas BEST Jobber! (@USAsBestJobber) April 25, 2023

It’s okay to laugh, folks. But also don’t ever forget the lessons we learned.