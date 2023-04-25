As we noted earlier today, Dr. Anthony Fauci sat down for an interview with the New York Times and denied any responsibility for the COVID lockdowns. We also covered Alyssa Farah Griffin’s attempt to back him up. That attempt to rewrite history is galling enough. However, Ian Miles Cheong found something else objectionable in that interview:

Now he says it.

Now he says it after people were censored on social media for questioning his claim that masks were some kind of miracle preventative.

Now he says it after lip-reading deaf people had their lives ruined.

Yes, she won a court case but only after losing her job.

Now he says they didn’t work very well after Shannon Heroux was reduced to tears:

Now he says it after this child abuse occurred:

Now he says it after this parent told us how it harmed her children’s health:

Now he tells us.

And he knew masks weren’t important. His behavior told you that he knew:

They all knew:

They all knew, but they imposed these mandates anyway. We are not saying no one benefits from masking. Some people are more vulnerable to COVID than others. But there was never proof that the benefit of a mask mandate outweighed the harms. We should have defaulted to freedom and individual choice.

Listen to these children when they are told they were no longer going to be forced to wear a mask. Listen to their joy:

Their joy is an indictment on every politician who forced them to wear masks—especially if they couldn’t live under the rules they imposed on us.

Naturally, there were some reactions:

That would be sarcasm set to 11.

It’s okay to laugh, folks. But also don’t ever forget the lessons we learned.

