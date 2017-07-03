You’re gonna need to double up on the oven mitts to handle the heat from Matt Yglesias’ latest economic take:

This woman disagreed with Matt’s take, so she figured she’d opt for a rebuttal based on basic economic logic:

Trending

Honestly, though, Matt’s not really the kind of guy you can reason with when it comes to economics. So you might as well go straight for the mockery.

Poor Matt.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Related:

Wait for it! Charles C.W. Cooke predicts lefty reaction to Seattle minimum wage BACKFIRE

‘LMAO OK guys’: Salon can’t handle the truth about Seattle’s minimum wage mess

Rep. Keith Ellison turns cartwheels over Minneapolis min. wage law, lands awkwardly on Seattle

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: economicshyperinflationinflationMatt YglesiasMinimum wage