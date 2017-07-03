umm you're joking right? Please tell me you're joking — Vareck Bridges (@Gray_Wolfs76) July 3, 2017

I still can't believe this happened https://t.co/T75tJeSPC1 — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 3, 2017

You’re gonna need to double up on the oven mitts to handle the heat from Matt Yglesias’ latest economic take:

Maybe we should just go to a $150/hour minimum wage with no phase-in period and let the Fed figure out how to make it work. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 3, 2017

You'd have a big burst of inflation, nobody would lose their jobs, a lot of old debts would be wiped out, and we'd be better off for it. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 3, 2017

This woman disagreed with Matt’s take, so she figured she’d opt for a rebuttal based on basic economic logic:

I like your takes but disagree a lot with this one — Bonnie Kavoussi (@bkavoussi) July 3, 2017

I'm open to persuasion… — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 3, 2017

If there's no way around the $150 minimum wage, some businesses might close down or shrink a lot, and a lot of jobs would be lost. — Bonnie Kavoussi (@bkavoussi) July 3, 2017

The kind of price increases that might be needed to offset those higher wage costs, people might not be able to pay for. — Bonnie Kavoussi (@bkavoussi) July 3, 2017

So you could end up with a lot of lost jobs and lost business activity, and too-high inflation — Bonnie Kavoussi (@bkavoussi) July 3, 2017

If you change prices and wages, fundamental productivity still doesn't change, so a lot of workers would get priced out from a $150 min wage — Bonnie Kavoussi (@bkavoussi) July 3, 2017

Honestly, though, Matt’s not really the kind of guy you can reason with when it comes to economics. So you might as well go straight for the mockery.

I just saw little Matty's tweet about raising the min. wage to $150/hour and I couldn't wrap my brain around it. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 3, 2017

The Yglesias $150 minimum wage tweet was dumber than Trump's CNN wrestling gif tweet — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2017

This is honestly the dumbest fucking thing on this website and the President is on here. https://t.co/LKrLMKgvCU — Mike Mulraney (@mullrainee) July 3, 2017

This is one of the dumbest things anyone has ever said. — Jerry Holstein (@jerry_holstein) July 3, 2017

why not 200$? do you hate poor people? — Kev (@kevlozano) July 3, 2017

The government should just print enough money to give every citizen 10 million dollars. Then everyone could be in the 1%. Poverty solved — Justin Domanski (@skibo43) July 3, 2017

Quick everybody, get out a Sharpie and let's draw an extra zero on all our money to save the economy pic.twitter.com/6B5EDDZ2Fv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 3, 2017

R u doing a Imitation of Ex Mayor Barry & hitting the crack pipe? — Benjamin (@beninmaitland) July 3, 2017

Stop the acid dropping dude — ES (@ENEMIESOVER) July 3, 2017

Newly minted thousandaires will be surprised when even millionaires won't buy $50 burgers. Get back on your medication, man. — Dindu Nuffin (@LibertySoda) July 3, 2017

A monkey on LSD could come up with a better idea. Try again. — William West (@WilliamGWest) July 3, 2017

This is as anti-science as the worst global warming denier. — Tom (@ThisIsMajorTom2) July 3, 2017

No one on the left should ever talk about managing money…ever — BigJim (@BigJimNC55) July 3, 2017

read dis when u have the chance pic.twitter.com/BisWm9MfWF — Tom Burns 🤔 (@NeoTrauliteiro) July 3, 2017

Maybe you should stick to #FakeNews because #Economics just simply isnt your thing. — The Virg Podcast (@The_Virg_) July 3, 2017

Your grasp of economics is much much worse than your tenuous, thumbless grasp of politics. Sit in a corner and rethink your life. — T D (@TRD73) July 3, 2017

Poor Matt.

