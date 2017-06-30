Looks like someone missed the memo out of Seattle. https://t.co/Wrxr9Egaxy
— Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) June 30, 2017
Minnesota Democrat Rep. Keith Ellison is so happy about something in his state that he’s in a singing mood:
The Minneapolis City Council just approved raising the minimum wage to $15!
That's such good news, I had to sing a song to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/puxBV8lA7G
— Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) June 30, 2017
Because that’s worked out so well elsewhere?
Steep decline in employment for low-wage workers in Seattle after minimum wage jumped from $11 to $13 an hour https://t.co/WVvfDlIJV9 https://t.co/PVF0Fvgkf6
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 30, 2017
Have you taken time to look at the markets that have done so recently? It has eliminated jobs. Very Short sighted pic.twitter.com/w0c7JEO8dm
— Texans 4 Trump (@Demsstopcrying) June 30, 2017
Ask Seattle how that's working. Higher minimum wages reduces jobs. The intention is genuine, although the reality can be disastrous.
— Scott McCarthy (@MrScottMcCarthy) June 30, 2017
Keep singing, Rep. Ellison, but it might not be a long song:
It’s called “The Layoff Song” https://t.co/VdkegXTpTy
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 30, 2017
Now do "I just lost my entry-level job because politicians are stupid blues"https://t.co/RXl4cBC1uC
— BT (@back_ttys) June 30, 2017
Given that we know how this will end, seem weird to celebrate fewer opportunities and fewer jobs for low-income workers. https://t.co/5VXs2Mgg4Y
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 30, 2017
Is it called: "Automation's Gonna Take Your Job Away"? https://t.co/xabTTakz2l
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 30, 2017