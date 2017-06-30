Looks like someone missed the memo out of Seattle. https://t.co/Wrxr9Egaxy — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) June 30, 2017

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Keith Ellison is so happy about something in his state that he’s in a singing mood:

The Minneapolis City Council just approved raising the minimum wage to $15! That's such good news, I had to sing a song to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/puxBV8lA7G — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) June 30, 2017

Because that’s worked out so well elsewhere?

Steep decline in employment for low-wage workers in Seattle after minimum wage jumped from $11 to $13 an hour https://t.co/WVvfDlIJV9 https://t.co/PVF0Fvgkf6 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 30, 2017

Have you taken time to look at the markets that have done so recently? It has eliminated jobs. Very Short sighted pic.twitter.com/w0c7JEO8dm — Texans 4 Trump (@Demsstopcrying) June 30, 2017

Ask Seattle how that's working. Higher minimum wages reduces jobs. The intention is genuine, although the reality can be disastrous. — Scott McCarthy (@MrScottMcCarthy) June 30, 2017

Keep singing, Rep. Ellison, but it might not be a long song:

Now do "I just lost my entry-level job because politicians are stupid blues"https://t.co/RXl4cBC1uC — BT (@back_ttys) June 30, 2017

Given that we know how this will end, seem weird to celebrate fewer opportunities and fewer jobs for low-income workers. https://t.co/5VXs2Mgg4Y — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 30, 2017