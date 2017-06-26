The city of Seattle recently decided to establish a $15-per-hour minimum wage to be implemented over time. The wage hasn’t yet reached that level and there are already problems:

Seattle's minimum-wage hike seems to have reduced low-wage workers' earnings by $1500 a year: https://t.co/zB3elfXWdJ — Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) June 26, 2017

Surprised? Many are not:

Yep, supply & demand are still working. https://t.co/saFK8R5Cbg — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 26, 2017

Who could have guessed this would happen besides everyone with a 6th grader's grasp of economics? https://t.co/cVsGzyTAlv — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 26, 2017

WHO COULD HAVE FORESEEN https://t.co/nvWCUM0eDR — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) June 26, 2017

Economics is a real bish. https://t.co/cNPEAe3Wqm — David Edward (@_David_Edward) June 26, 2017

What lesson might Seattle progressives take from that?

Better make it $20. https://t.co/Gaon8cnTFi — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 26, 2017

Ha! It will not be surprising if that’s the city’s response:

That's such an arbitrary number. Why not $30? That means I care more about people, right? Hell, let's make it $50/hr! Why dream small? — Brandon Miller (@BrandonMillerFL) June 26, 2017

Why not $1,000? — ADP1🇺🇸🐘🏳️‍🌈 (@ADPONE) June 26, 2017