The Left is all about exposing inconvenient truths … unless those truths are inconvenient for them. While Jill Filipovic was willing to concede — well, sort of — that Seattle’s minimum wage hike maybe wasn’t such a great idea after all, Salon’s not ready to take that step:

There may be a flaw in the study that says minimum wage hikes kill jobs https://t.co/6CevE2bmrL — Salon (@Salon) June 27, 2017

“A flaw.”

lmao okay guys. — Mike (@SchrodngrsTaint) June 27, 2017

The flaw is they don't like the findings — [omitted] (@DaCount6) June 27, 2017

Pretty much.

Liberals will always believe they can "study" their way out of the basic math of economics……. https://t.co/9fi84cREdY — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 27, 2017

That's an excellent way to put it….always looking for some outlier or extraneous factor that they can use to override reality — Theone (@theone20152016) June 27, 2017

There isn't. And you didn't need a study to know that minimum wage hikes kill jobs, just a basic understanding of econ. — 1791 (@1791L) June 27, 2017

No matter how hard you #RadicalizedDemocrats & other libs/leftists/progs try, the basic laws of economics are immutable .@salon. — C.J. Simones (@CJ_Simones) June 27, 2017

There’s a flaw, all right. But it’s not the one Salon says it is: