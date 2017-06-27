Here we go. https://t.co/Rwyjkevzp7
— Smittie (@smittie61984) June 27, 2017
The Left is all about exposing inconvenient truths … unless those truths are inconvenient for them. While Jill Filipovic was willing to concede — well, sort of — that Seattle’s minimum wage hike maybe wasn’t such a great idea after all, Salon’s not ready to take that step:
There may be a flaw in the study that says minimum wage hikes kill jobs https://t.co/6CevE2bmrL
— Salon (@Salon) June 27, 2017
“A flaw.”
lmao okay guys.
— Mike (@SchrodngrsTaint) June 27, 2017
The flaw is they don't like the findings
— [omitted] (@DaCount6) June 27, 2017
Pretty much.
#PartyOfScience can't quite grasp the science of math. https://t.co/66TM1yRz41
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 27, 2017
Liberals will always believe they can "study" their way out of the basic math of economics……. https://t.co/9fi84cREdY
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 27, 2017
That's an excellent way to put it….always looking for some outlier or extraneous factor that they can use to override reality
— Theone (@theone20152016) June 27, 2017
There isn't. And you didn't need a study to know that minimum wage hikes kill jobs, just a basic understanding of econ.
— 1791 (@1791L) June 27, 2017
No matter how hard you #RadicalizedDemocrats & other libs/leftists/progs try, the basic laws of economics are immutable .@salon.
— C.J. Simones (@CJ_Simones) June 27, 2017
There’s a flaw, all right. But it’s not the one Salon says it is:
There's a flaw in something called Salon.https://t.co/QMATdZZqGa
— Acosta's Lament™ (@EF517_V2) June 27, 2017