As Twitchy told you, Seattle’s minimum wage hike has been going about as well as could be expected. As well as conservatives and anyone who understands basic economics expected, that is. Liberals, on the other hand, are still trying to process the fact that increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour has reduced both earnings and the number of jobs. Count Jill Filipovic in that second category:

Gee, ya think?

So, is Jill finally starting to realize that maybe liberals don’t always know what they’re talking about?

Ha! It’s definitely not like her to admit she might’ve been wrong.

Which, we suppose, is why anyone hoping for a genuine “my bad” from her shouldn’t hold their breath:

Some people never learn.

