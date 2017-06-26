If only someone had warned you… — TheOnceandFutureKing (@Mattfobrien) June 26, 2017

Why didn’t anyone warn about this!!??? Oh, that’s right, anyone w/ a lick of sense DID warn about exactly this. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) June 26, 2017

how many times did people try to tell you this would happen, and your response was that they just didn't care about the poor or inequality? — Sarah 🦅uinlan (@sarahmquinlan) June 26, 2017

As Twitchy told you, Seattle’s minimum wage hike has been going about as well as could be expected. As well as conservatives and anyone who understands basic economics expected, that is. Liberals, on the other hand, are still trying to process the fact that increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour has reduced both earnings and the number of jobs. Count Jill Filipovic in that second category:

Seattle's minimum wage hike (which I thought was a great idea) may actually have cost low-wage workers: https://t.co/iSC9AQb9WC — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 26, 2017

Gee, ya think?

Honestly that's what ppl have been saying since the beginning. — Fozzie Bear (@UTFOZZIE) June 26, 2017

If only someone out there who understood economics had predicted this result… oh wait — unicorn poop (@SuperiorGent) June 26, 2017

If only there was a 250 year old empirical social science that could have predicted this astonishing resulthttps://t.co/y0PzuhS6jt — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 26, 2017

You should take an Econ class. This was foreseeable. — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) June 26, 2017

This was all covered in the entry level economics course. — Mike Rauseo (@Doobydoobydo) June 26, 2017

To be clear, you thought it was a great idea because you had never learned the first thing about economics, right? — Braden (@3rdGenAggie) June 26, 2017

Man, who could have predicted this? (Everyone but liberals, that's who.) https://t.co/cP03wvqhA4 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 26, 2017

We told you and told you and told you. https://t.co/RCGlDSthb7 — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) June 26, 2017

Bad for low-wage workers, those without jobs and those without any low-wage job experience. https://t.co/il6E7Ifkzr — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 26, 2017

So, is Jill finally starting to realize that maybe liberals don’t always know what they’re talking about?

Ha! It’s definitely not like her to admit she might’ve been wrong.

Which, we suppose, is why anyone hoping for a genuine “my bad” from her shouldn’t hold their breath:

The takeaway here should not be, "don't raise the minimum wage." It should be continued study of wage policies that optimize worker gains. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 26, 2017

And should also be a look at broader policy packages, of which an increased min wage is just one part, to decrease poverty & inequality. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 26, 2017

Also worth noting that this is just one study. Others have shown different results -that minimum wage hikes benefited workers & the economy — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 26, 2017

Some people never learn.

The results were predicted. But, you leftist wouldn't listen. It will get much worse. Automation is rapidly replacing low skill workers. — TweethBeTold (@TweethBeTold) June 26, 2017