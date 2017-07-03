This is the tweet we've been waiting for. TY @potus. More substance like this please! https://t.co/so2VaUIOMM
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) July 3, 2017
Twitter still has the potential to be a force for good, as evidenced by this tweet from Donald Trump on the heartbreaking case of baby Charlie Gard:
If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017
This is a good use of the presidential twitter account. I can't remember its like in the Trump era. https://t.co/PVpD8CW9Dd
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 3, 2017
I see this and for a moment I imagine an alternate universe of what a Trump with self-discipline could achieve by leveraging Twitter. https://t.co/9zW8xpzunE
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 3, 2017
OK, now this is more like it. https://t.co/qmdRoKHsvZ
— Michele Frost (@michelelfrost) July 3, 2017
More of these kinds of tweets, please. https://t.co/M2ABCMRGJp
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 3, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.
***
Updated:
