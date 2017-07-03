This is the tweet we've been waiting for. TY @potus. More substance like this please! https://t.co/so2VaUIOMM — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) July 3, 2017

Twitter still has the potential to be a force for good, as evidenced by this tweet from Donald Trump on the heartbreaking case of baby Charlie Gard:

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Yes we would!

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 3, 2017

Let's do it! — Akash Kesari (@AkashKesari) July 3, 2017

Thank you Mr. President. — Brian O'Kert (@BrianOkert) July 3, 2017

Thank you mister president — Monica Martino (@MonicaMartino81) July 3, 2017

I give you a hard time … it's what I do … but thank you so much for this. From the bottom of my cynical heart, thank you. — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) July 3, 2017

Thank you. So much. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 3, 2017

Bravo Mr. President. — MarkWhittington (@MarkWhittington) July 3, 2017

Thank you for always standing up for what is right Mr President!! Right to life #CharlieGard. God bless 🇺🇸 — Shawna H.G. (@shgarhen) July 3, 2017

Good man. This is how America leads. — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) July 3, 2017

They wanted Presidential…THIS IS PRESIDENTIAL! This is kindness & love. Thank You Mr. President ❤ — Melodie Golde (@waterspryt) July 3, 2017

We would love to see more like this from President Trump.

This is a good use of the presidential twitter account. I can't remember its like in the Trump era. https://t.co/PVpD8CW9Dd — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 3, 2017

I see this and for a moment I imagine an alternate universe of what a Trump with self-discipline could achieve by leveraging Twitter. https://t.co/9zW8xpzunE — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 3, 2017

OK, now this is more like it. https://t.co/qmdRoKHsvZ — Michele Frost (@michelelfrost) July 3, 2017

More of these kinds of tweets, please. https://t.co/M2ABCMRGJp — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 3, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

