And progressives wonder WHY we fight against socialized medicine so hard in America … when the government controls your care, they control your LIFE.

As Twitchy reported yesterday, the parents of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard were denied by the European Court of Human Rights to take their son to America for an experimental procedure that could save his life. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital said they wanted the baby to ‘die with dignity’ instead.

From BBC News:

Chris Gard and Connie Yates had been expecting their 10-month-old’s life support to be turned off on Friday.

Great Ormond Street Hospital has since disclosed it is putting plans in place for Charlie’s care to allow his family to spend more time with him.

On Tuesday, Charlie’s parents lost their final legal appeal to take him to the US for experimental treatment.

Judges at the European Court of Human Rights concluded that further treatment would “continue to cause Charlie significant harm”, in line with advice from specialists at Great Ormond Street.

But we’re supposed to feel like the hospital did something nice for the parents since they’re ‘allowing’ (ALLOWING!!!)them to spend more time with him before doctors pull the plug.

This. Is. Awful.

But the state controls his care, and therefore his life.

Yay socialism.

Ain’t it?

The joys of allowing the government to control your life.

Pay attention progressives …

