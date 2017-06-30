And progressives wonder WHY we fight against socialized medicine so hard in America … when the government controls your care, they control your LIFE.

As Twitchy reported yesterday, the parents of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard were denied by the European Court of Human Rights to take their son to America for an experimental procedure that could save his life. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital said they wanted the baby to ‘die with dignity’ instead.

Parents of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard are being allowed to spend more time with son — @GreatOrmondSt hospital https://t.co/K9MoCjyobn — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 30, 2017

From BBC News:

Chris Gard and Connie Yates had been expecting their 10-month-old’s life support to be turned off on Friday. Great Ormond Street Hospital has since disclosed it is putting plans in place for Charlie’s care to allow his family to spend more time with him. On Tuesday, Charlie’s parents lost their final legal appeal to take him to the US for experimental treatment. Judges at the European Court of Human Rights concluded that further treatment would “continue to cause Charlie significant harm”, in line with advice from specialists at Great Ormond Street.

But we’re supposed to feel like the hospital did something nice for the parents since they’re ‘allowing’ (ALLOWING!!!)them to spend more time with him before doctors pull the plug.

This. Is. Awful.

I guess that makes up for the hospital murdering him, right? — Int'l Man of Covfefe (@yitzyy) June 30, 2017

Apparently?

"Being allowed!!!!" Ffs, who do you think you are? They are his parents & should spend every moment THEY choose to be with him. NOT you. — Candice (@Candice_AZ) June 30, 2017

But the state controls his care, and therefore his life.

Yay socialism.

It is so nice of the State and Hospital to "allow" parents to visit their own child. — Kerry W (@Texican1957) June 30, 2017

Ain’t it?

The ghouls at this hospital should at minimum let him go home to die. Have you no compassion, @GreatOrmondSt ?? Shame on you. — Chelie in TX (@ChelieinTX) June 30, 2017

The state news agency "reporting" on the state medical care agency….. — SMOD'16 (@PaulWDrake) June 30, 2017

"being allowed"??? This is an outrage. The state should have no say here at all. None. Certainly has no right to sentence a baby to death. — Andy Schreiber (@andy_schreiber) June 30, 2017

Parents have obtained "permission" by the state to spend time with their dying child. This is unreal. https://t.co/urnc95Yn9Q — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) June 30, 2017

The joys of allowing the government to control your life.

Pay attention progressives …

