Just. Awful.

Via The Daily Mail:

The parents of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard are ‘utterly distraught’ and facing fresh heartbreak after losing their final appeal in the European Court of Human Rights.

Chris Gard, 32, and Connie Yates, 31, wanted to take their 10-month-old son – who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage – to the US to undergo a therapy trial.

Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London, where Charlie is being cared for, said they wanted him to be able to ‘die with dignity’.

So instead of Charlie perhaps getting actual care for his condition in the US, the doctors who are supposedly ‘caring’ for him want him to die with dignity.

Trending

Yes. On purpose.

Terrifying.

While progressives continue to accuse Republicans of trying to harm people with their health care bill, we see evidence that socialized medicine not only harms people, but can kill them as well.

Imagine having to go to COURT to fight for your child’s life?

So horrible.

When will progressives figure out we DON’T want the government having this kind of power? That ‘free stuff’ isn’t worth giving up our freedom?

Or our lives.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersCharlie Gardsingle payerSocialized MedicineUK