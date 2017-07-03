As Twitchy told you, earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted his support for baby Charlie Gard, the infant sentenced to die by the British legal system.

Leave it to a bona fide ghoul like Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts to twist that into something grotesque:

Watts promotes herself as a crusader for children’s safety and saving lives, but she’s reducing the sympathy garnered by Charlie Gard’s family’s fight to white supremacy? With all due respect, Shannon — and there’s absolutely none due to you — get bent.

Guess we got Shannon’s attention:

Spoiler alert: Racism has nothing — nothing — to do with compassion for Charlie Gard. Shame on you, Shannon.

