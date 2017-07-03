Why does race have to do with everything?? — Josh (@SchwaTalk) July 3, 2017

As Twitchy told you, earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted his support for baby Charlie Gard, the infant sentenced to die by the British legal system.

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Leave it to a bona fide ghoul like Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts to twist that into something grotesque:

Anyone notice that the people Trump wants to help are white? From #CharlieGard to #KatesLaw to the leaders of the @NRA. https://t.co/Ao2S4qfn7R — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 3, 2017

Watts promotes herself as a crusader for children’s safety and saving lives, but she’s reducing the sympathy garnered by Charlie Gard’s family’s fight to white supremacy? With all due respect, Shannon — and there’s absolutely none due to you — get bent.

And I noticed you're disgusting abomination — tyr mid (@tyr_mid) July 3, 2017

***

Update:

Guess we got Shannon’s attention:

Spoiler alert – Donald Trump had a history of racist behavior: https://t.co/YJ4U45kT5w https://t.co/hlKZsIfxZV — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 3, 2017

Spoiler alert: Racism has nothing — nothing — to do with compassion for Charlie Gard. Shame on you, Shannon.