Alyssa Milano’s still all bent out of shape that her boy Jon Ossoff lost in Georgia, so she’s lashing out at pretty much anyone she can find — as long as they’re conservative, of course. Among those she’s pissed at are the “Very. White. Men.” behind the Senate’s version of the health care bill:

But poor Alyssa’s outrage might pack a little more punch if her aversion to “Very. White. Men.” were more consistent. You know who else is a Very White Man, Alyssa?

D’oh!

What gives? Easy: White liberal men are perfectly acceptable.

***

