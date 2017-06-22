Weren't you just campaigning against a woman?
— Karen Whitehead (@KarenWh8) June 22, 2017
Alyssa Milano’s still all bent out of shape that her boy Jon Ossoff lost in Georgia, so she’s lashing out at pretty much anyone she can find — as long as they’re conservative, of course. Among those she’s pissed at are the “Very. White. Men.” behind the Senate’s version of the health care bill:
Here are the Republicans that wrote the senate #HealthcareBill. Very. White. Men. pic.twitter.com/kv6cR10uRy
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017
But poor Alyssa’s outrage might pack a little more punch if her aversion to “Very. White. Men.” were more consistent. You know who else is a Very White Man, Alyssa?
Like Jon Ossoff. https://t.co/5VjXVOLq9c
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 22, 2017
So is Ossoff.
— Mara (@maramasu) June 22, 2017
D’oh!
Good thing that very white man you supported in Georgia lost!
— Dan Baren (@danbaren) June 22, 2017
Very. White. Men? Just a few days ago you liked us. What gives? pic.twitter.com/puAYByg34e
— Kenneth Cromwell (@KWCromwell) June 22, 2017
What gives? Easy: White liberal men are perfectly acceptable.
See how ludicrous this "white man" bashing is?? White liberal men are ok? Jon Ossoff is ok? Ridiculous!
— Laurelily (@Laurelily63) June 22, 2017
