Weren't you just campaigning against a woman? — Karen Whitehead (@KarenWh8) June 22, 2017

Alyssa Milano’s still all bent out of shape that her boy Jon Ossoff lost in Georgia, so she’s lashing out at pretty much anyone she can find — as long as they’re conservative, of course. Among those she’s pissed at are the “Very. White. Men.” behind the Senate’s version of the health care bill:

Here are the Republicans that wrote the senate #HealthcareBill. Very. White. Men. pic.twitter.com/kv6cR10uRy — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017

But poor Alyssa’s outrage might pack a little more punch if her aversion to “Very. White. Men.” were more consistent. You know who else is a Very White Man, Alyssa?

So is Ossoff. — Mara (@maramasu) June 22, 2017

D’oh!

Good thing that very white man you supported in Georgia lost! — Dan Baren (@danbaren) June 22, 2017

Very. White. Men? Just a few days ago you liked us. What gives? pic.twitter.com/puAYByg34e — Kenneth Cromwell (@KWCromwell) June 22, 2017

What gives? Easy: White liberal men are perfectly acceptable.

See how ludicrous this "white man" bashing is?? White liberal men are ok? Jon Ossoff is ok? Ridiculous! — Laurelily (@Laurelily63) June 22, 2017

