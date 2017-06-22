Actress Alyssa Milano did a lot of campaigning on behalf of Jon Ossoff, and, well, you know how that turned out for the Democrats. After Ossoff’s loss, Milano was in “therapy” mode:

~GROUPHUG~

get in. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 21, 2017

And then along came a Republican U.S. senator from Texas:

We all need a hug! 😉 https://t.co/I9vZChpRTw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 22, 2017

Guess what happened next:

But “inclusiveness” or something:

.@tedcruz but anytime you want to get together to talk about your duty to your constituents, I'd love to chat. People before party. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017

“People before party,” unless those people are in the “wrong” party?

***

