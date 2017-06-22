Actress Alyssa Milano did a lot of campaigning on behalf of Jon Ossoff, and, well, you know how that turned out for the Democrats. After Ossoff’s loss, Milano was in “therapy” mode:
~GROUPHUG~
get in.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 21, 2017
And then along came a Republican U.S. senator from Texas:
We all need a hug! 😉 https://t.co/I9vZChpRTw
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 22, 2017
Guess what happened next:
Not you, @tedcruz. You're not invited. 😉 pic.twitter.com/1NTZFvwk9h
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017
But “inclusiveness” or something:
.@tedcruz but anytime you want to get together to talk about your duty to your constituents, I'd love to chat. People before party.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017
“People before party,” unless those people are in the “wrong” party?
***
