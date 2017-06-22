Alyssa Milano was quick to share her feedback on the Senate’s version of the Healthcare bill … and it was as embarrassing and as obnoxious as you’d expect:

Here are the Republicans that wrote the senate #HealthcareBill. Very. White. Men. pic.twitter.com/kv6cR10uRy — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017

Very. White. Men.

Really, Alyssa?

When do we stop playing identity politics and start treating one another as Americans?

Oh wait, she’s a progressive … never mind.

Lack of diversity, whether it's race or gender, in writing any bill is an issue. "For the many, not the few." — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017

Whaaaaaa?

Says the VERY (WEALTHY) WHITE WOMAN.

Seriously, we’re starting to understand why she’s a kiss of political death.

See Quist and Ossoff.

So what? You're very white and you're attempting to influence this. Should we ignore you because your skin color? — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) June 22, 2017

Yup. Ignore her because she is a …

Very. White. Woman.

And you're not white? — El Sabanero X (@SabaneroX) June 22, 2017

Derp.

Why make it about race?? That is what is wrong with #America right now… — Dav~ Wright (@dewright_ca) June 22, 2017

Because it’s literally all she knows how to do.

Continued divisiveness only further wounds our country and makes healing more difficult. Some hypocrisy also in regards to your support GA06 — Bittner (@GVilleBitts) June 22, 2017

Yeah, Ossoff says thanks a lot, Alyssa.

