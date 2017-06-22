How dare anyone expect college students to read something they disagree with.

This poor girl, let’s all hope she hasn’t been scarred too badly by this horrible experience …

@UofStFrancis My Prof. Just assigned reading material written by Cato institute-conservative propaganda machine funded by Koch bros. Wow! pic.twitter.com/sZpdObeZik — Geeba (@Jmama320) June 21, 2017

Wow!

The nerve!

The horror!

Alert the media:

@soni_resist please retweet! This actually happened to me today. I pay big $ to go to @UofStFrancis & they assign me ideological garbage — Geeba (@Jmama320) June 21, 2017

OMG THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED TO HER!

Someone wanted her to read something she won’t agree with!

MSNBC, really?

This student thinks that ABC News should cover her big scoop: That she was exposed to a point of view she dislikes. https://t.co/TRkhSJiWbD — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 21, 2017

This is YUGE news, massive even. A college professor expects a college student to read something she might disagree with?! When do the protests start?

Ugh, how do these people keep this level of nutty up?

Maybe it’s all part of the magical resistance?

Your professor wishes to "broaden your perspective" (his words), and in a full blown panic attack you run to the internet for help? Grow up. https://t.co/ztpQeOp9Z8 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 22, 2017

Careful.

Yes, God forbid you actually learn a perspective counter to your previous 13 years of spoon-fed indoctrination. https://t.co/RkJsbevEUi — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 22, 2017

It’s like she doesn’t understand the majority of what she has been exposed to is likely liberally biased; the fact that she is so angry that a professor would suggest something Conservative to read proves they’re not balancing education.

At all.

But we knew that.

"I pay big money to only hear things I already believe." The real world is going to be quite a shock. — Harry Chaconas (@HarryChaconas) June 22, 2017

That is a lot of money to only hear one side of reality.

We pay astronomical amounts for higher education in this country. Don't throw me an article funded by a political think tank. Either side — Geeba (@Jmama320) June 22, 2017

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Either side.

Hilarious.

If I had to read the writings of communists, and listen to the words of terrorists, you can read what a few liberatarains think. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) June 21, 2017

Broaden your mind a little?

I've done the same. this is not a history class.. was presented as a reputable source. Would feel the same if from liberal think tank — Geeba (@Jmama320) June 21, 2017

Maybe Geeba should just #Resist.

If it's any comfort it's pretty clear you won't be able to understand it well enough to be corrupted by it. — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 21, 2017

Ouch.

Since you already know what's good reading, it's amazing you've bothered to endure the course.

Students like you are why I wrote a book 🙁 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 21, 2017

A college professor expects you to analyse different perspectives on things? This is an outrage — (adult) son ben (@hayesy316) June 21, 2017

Dogs and cats, living together … MASS HYSTERIA!

Wonder how fussy she’ll be that a ‘conservative’ outlet like Twitchy covered her and not MSNBC.

Heh.

