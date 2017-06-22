Oopsie.

Please note: We just deleted an automated tweet saying there was a 6.8 earthquake in Isla Vista. That earthquake happened in 1925. — L.A. Times: L.A. Now (@LANow) June 22, 2017

So many things are automated these days … SkyNet anyone?

Uh oh: Looks like Quakebot — the Skynet of seismology — is becoming self-aware: pic.twitter.com/Pd2sKTuZ0h — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 22, 2017

Are you Sarah Connor? (bonus points if you read that in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s voice)

Back in 1925 we were all on 56k dialup, and tweets were slow to process. — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) June 22, 2017

Oh man, that was FAST for 1925. Remember the sound of a dial-up modem?

Can you just take us with you back to 1925? — Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) June 22, 2017

Dude, no way.

Back in 1925 we wore onions on our belts, which was the style at the time — Charles F Purcell (@CharlesFPurcell) June 22, 2017

We walked to school UPHILL both ways in the snow, barefoot … and we LIKED IT that way.

Honestly if the people of today went back to 1925 we’d all totally meltdown without our Starbucks and cellphones.

And Twitchy …

Must have been uploading the news through internet explorer — ElTen11 (@the101100) June 22, 2017

*snort*

Better late than never….right? — Todd (@Dawgdvm) June 22, 2017

Sorry we’re a little late on that … HA!

Damn, y'all had Twitter before it was invented? — Arizona Ron (@JavierSOSO_) June 22, 2017

Clearly the L.A. Times was totes connected way back then, right?

ZOMG NOT THAT! College student so TRIGGERED over Conservative reading material she alerts MSNBC