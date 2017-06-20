No, we don’t yet know who won the election in Georgia. We’re old enough to remember when everyone thought the 2016 presidential election would be wrapped up by 9 p.m., so we know enough not to predict any winners. This much is obvious: it’s going to be close.

Still, when a superfan like Alyssa Milano, who lives even further from Georgia’s 6th District than Jon Ossoff does, begins tweeting stuff like this, you know no one’s expecting a Democrat landslide.

The GOP, which was on the receiving end of a brutal scolding from Milano when it trolled Dems over James Comey’s opening statement, did some nice trolling Tuesday night:

Is the rainy weather in Georgia depressing turnout?

Big news from a top GOP source!

Just after 9 p.m., the patient seems critical — keep believing in believing!

Mail ballots (say it with me)!

