No, we don’t yet know who won the election in Georgia. We’re old enough to remember when everyone thought the 2016 presidential election would be wrapped up by 9 p.m., so we know enough not to predict any winners. This much is obvious: it’s going to be close.

Still, when a superfan like Alyssa Milano, who lives even further from Georgia’s 6th District than Jon Ossoff does, begins tweeting stuff like this, you know no one’s expecting a Democrat landslide.

Believe in believing. The impossible is possible. (Say it with me.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 21, 2017

"it" — Bre Sta (@BreSta7) June 21, 2017

True, you have what so many thought impossible. President Donald Trump. — Liquid Cherry Photo (@LiqCherryPhotog) June 21, 2017

The impossible is possible for Republicans. Not for Dems anymore. Sorry. — TraderMoe (@Trader_Moe) June 21, 2017

I'd rather just laugh my Ossoff — Phil Hartmark (@philhartmark) June 21, 2017

The GOP, which was on the receiving end of a brutal scolding from Milano when it trolled Dems over James Comey’s opening statement, did some nice trolling Tuesday night:

Raise your hand if you voted for Jon Ossoff. Jon, why aren't you raising your hand? Oh right… you don't even live there. #VoteYourOssoff pic.twitter.com/QrD9wN8GxE — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 20, 2017

Is the rainy weather in Georgia depressing turnout?

If Handel wins #GA06, Dems shouldn't blame the rain. They should blame Ossoff Fatigue. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 21, 2017

I’ll go ahead and put in my prediction: Handel wins it. Democrats blame rain and everyone but themselves. — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 20, 2017

North DeKalb numbers are not where we'd like to see them. Morning was fine, I'm guessing the rain depressed the evening vote. #ga06 #gapol — StefanTurk (@StefanTurk) June 20, 2017

There it is, folks. Democratic consultant lamenting rain depressing Dem vote. https://t.co/G7oWAKv6kH — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 20, 2017

Get your narrative glasses on, folks: 1) “It shouldn’t have been this close.”

2) “The rain depressed Dem turnout.”

3) “Voter suppression." — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 20, 2017

Big news from a top GOP source!

Top GOP source nationally just called. It comes down to DeKalb, per source. And they believe Ossoff may, just may, underperform there. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 21, 2017

Because it's raining right? — Peyton (@mpeyton) June 21, 2017

I'm waiting for the first insane leftist to blame the Georgia result on "climate change" because it rained in Atlanta today. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 21, 2017

The Liberals will blame Global Warming on Ossoff's loss if it happens, already seeing multiple pundits complaining about bad weather.#GA06 — James B (@jbro_1776) June 21, 2017

A lot of" WOW this is just amazing even though Ossoff is probably gonna lose look out 2018" talk on Chris Hayes's show — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 21, 2017

Just after 9 p.m., the patient seems critical — keep believing in believing!

In last few mins, Jon Ossoff's fortunes have taken a turn for the worse. Just how much worse, it'll take a few minutes to assess. #GA06 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 21, 2017

Half the expected votes have been counted in #GA06 and its Handel 50.9 leading Ossoff at 49.1 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 21, 2017

GA – 06: Ossoff (D) needs to run up numbers in Dekalb County. If he doesn't, Handel (R) wins. — Bill Hemmer (@BillHemmer) June 21, 2017

Ossoff at 5 cents on PredictIt. Make 20x on your money, true believers! — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 21, 2017

Two words keeping a sliver of hope alive for Jon Ossoff in #GA06 right now: mail ballots. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 21, 2017

Based on way E-Day votes are coming in, Handel margin could be too big for Ossoff's mail ballots to overcome. But too soon to call #GA06. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 21, 2017

Mail ballots (say it with me)!

* * *