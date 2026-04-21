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Set Your DVRs: John Kerry to Make 'Special Appearance' on Colbert After Last-Minute Booking

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier, late-night entertainer Stephen Colbert had CNN's Jake Tapper as a guest on his show on Monday night to do a scripted appearance to hawk protest-related merch from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The two joined each other in bashing the Trump administration for being a threat to the freedom of speech. As Squire reported, CNN is in third place, and Colbert’s last CBS late-night show is on May 21, and neither of those has anything to do with Trump suppressing free speech.

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We know that people will be watching the election in Virginia on Tuesday night, but we'd hate for them to miss a special appearance on Colbert's show by none other than John Kerry. 

Wow, a "last-minute booking." Boy, did we luck out that Kerry was free.

He's probably going to talk about his precious Iran deal. Don't forget that Kerry held "shadow" meetings with Iranian officials behind the president's back during President Trump's first term to keep his precious deal alive.

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Colbert doesn't cater to Democratic politicians. Remember, he did have Republican Liz Cheney on as a guest once.

If Colbert were funny, he'd have Lurch do the weather forecast.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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