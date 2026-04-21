Set Your DVRs: John Kerry to Make 'Special Appearance' on Colbert After Last-Minute Booking

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier, late-night entertainer Stephen Colbert had CNN's Jake Tapper as a guest on his show on Monday night to do a scripted appearance to hawk protest-related merch from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The two joined each other in bashing the Trump administration for being a threat to the freedom of speech. As Squire reported, CNN is in third place, and Colbert’s last CBS late-night show is on May 21, and neither of those has anything to do with Trump suppressing free speech.

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We know that people will be watching the election in Virginia on Tuesday night, but we'd hate for them to miss a special appearance on Colbert's show by none other than John Kerry.

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' has added a last-minute booking to its lineup this week, announcing that former Secretary of State John Kerry will make a “special appearance” on Tuesday night’s show. https://t.co/vzL2nrld2Y — LateNighter (@latenightercom) April 20, 2026

Wow, a "last-minute booking." Boy, did we luck out that Kerry was free.

I remain unconvinced that anyone actually watches this cringe https://t.co/0QbJZ8jJcU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2026

Crowd control outside is going to cost an absolute fortune. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 21, 2026

Wow I can’t wait to never watch this — Mauty480 (@Mauty480) April 21, 2026

John Kerry? Who is the musical guest, Foghat? These guys wonder why NO ONE watches their shows.... — Kevin Shea (@Westershea) April 21, 2026

Does he have a new album coming out? — Be Excellent to Each Other (@BillnTedsReport) April 21, 2026

He's probably going to talk about his precious Iran deal. Don't forget that Kerry held "shadow" meetings with Iranian officials behind the president's back during President Trump's first term to keep his precious deal alive.

If anyone know how to get 'em rolling in the aisles with laughter, it is John Kerry. — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) April 21, 2026

Proving, yet again, that Colbert does politics, not comedy. — Jan van Hogspeuw (@hogspeuw) April 21, 2026

Let me guess, he's going to talk about Iran. — ghandiz (@StevieGhandiz) April 21, 2026

I honestly have no idea how this show can possibly lose more than $40 million a year with blockbuster bookings like this. — cathandler2 (@cathandler2) April 21, 2026

I can’t believe they are actually cancelling the show with this kind of programming — Sara (@sara_freeman1) April 21, 2026

A special appearance by former Secretary of State John Kerry?!???!?



OMG!! OMG!! OMG!! pic.twitter.com/1LPNZfF2A3 — Robin M (@RobinM05223451) April 21, 2026

Definitely didn’t get the hint. — Kyle Love (@KyleLovello) April 21, 2026

Colbert doesn't cater to Democratic politicians. Remember, he did have Republican Liz Cheney on as a guest once.

If Colbert were funny, he'd have Lurch do the weather forecast.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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