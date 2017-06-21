Grown adults made this. — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) June 21, 2017

This explains so, so much:

Jon Ossoff actually ran this. How is it not satire? pic.twitter.com/v3aJyAabwV — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) June 21, 2017

As the Washington Free Beacon points out, the Ossoff campaign spent $22.2 million “on advertisements and other campaign expenses.”

And that’s the kind of ad they came up with?

Can't believe he didn't win with this…

*eyes roll up and out the back of my head and onto the floor* — Levi (@leviphillip) June 21, 2017

In a totally non-shocking way.

Good lord. Did Joss Whedon direct this? https://t.co/ky3TuLWKEF — BT (@back_ttys) June 21, 2017

I'm sure this ad would KILL in an alternate timeline created by Aaron Sorkin — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) June 21, 2017

Is he mute? Why is he doing this?? — Kimberly (@MsMcMullan) June 21, 2017

Because he's a real cool and hip dude pic.twitter.com/NdUw1jg1s5 — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) June 21, 2017

Need to start a list of 10 worst political ads. This has got to be up there right? — We The People (@BigDBoiler) June 21, 2017

***

