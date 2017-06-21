The loss of Democrat Jon Ossoff in yesterday’s House election in Georgia’s 6th District has left liberals coming up with number of bizarre and almost certain to backfire hot takes about what the Dems need to do to win elections in the future. One such piping hot take was served up by Center for American Progress president and former Hillary Clinton adviser Neera Tanden:

One important lesson is that when they go low, going high doesn't f**king work. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 21, 2017

What!? We’ll let FBN’s Charles Payne take it from here:

But when did you guys go high?

Stop running awful candidates, get in touch with real people and tactics won't be the issue. https://t.co/aU5zTGhHFM — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 21, 2017

Ouch!

Come on Charles don't give the liberals tips we want them to keep acting crazy 😜 — Steven VB (@vbislands) June 21, 2017

I could give them the Rosetta Stone of Political Victory and they wouldn't know how to use it pic.twitter.com/nhSsHtUmpq — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 21, 2017

DOUBLE ouch!