That tight race for Georgia’s 6th District loosened up quite a bit as the final numbers came in, with Republican Karen Handel winning a decisive victory over Democrat Jon Ossoff. Both sides spent a ridiculous amount of money on the race, but just how ridiculous depends greatly on if you won or not.

Projection: Karen Handel (R) has defeated Jon Ossoff (D) in #GA06. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 21, 2017

This can't be a good sign for Ossoff. https://t.co/H2NHZHGz56 — Nathan Gonzales (@nathanlgonzales) June 21, 2017

Nope.

The glass ceiling has been broken! https://t.co/PxYnAAw8bS — David Steinberg (@DavidSPJM) June 21, 2017

GOP adds another woman to Congress. This is just like The Handmaid's Tale. https://t.co/757qCEfqTi — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 21, 2017

Tuesday night was supposed to be a huge rebuke to President Trump and the Democrats’ first step toward taking back Congress. So what are the hot takes now that that narrative has gone down in flames? Here are a few, starting with a fantastic shot of CNN’s expert panel watching the final numbers come in.

"What!" shrieks a girl at Ossoff's elex party as CNN projects a win for Handel #GA06 — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) June 21, 2017

She stands in for the entire Democratic establishment. https://t.co/M6lSww0ylF — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) June 21, 2017

Brief and scattered shouts of "not my congresswoman" at the Ossoff event — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 21, 2017

Was it from Ossoff? Because that would be true. https://t.co/hZfCTUdiXE — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) June 21, 2017

Another night where we get to learn that losing is really winning or something. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 21, 2017

Congratulations dems that's the most expensive participation medal ev… um since November. #maga — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2017

Even the crew at Vox seems to have learned something: develop the agenda before the campaign, not after the election.

Jon Ossoff’s Georgia special election loss shows Democrats could use a substantive agenda: https://t.co/o1LdRIMJX5 — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 21, 2017

Important to note Handel didn't win #GA06 by embracing Trump. In many ways, she distanced herself from him. This is not Trump's victory. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 21, 2017

Or, maybe the Dems just need to stop being so centrist … maybe embrace the extreme fringe of the party just a little.

Best thing that could come out of the #GA06 results is for Democratic Party to finally give up its self-destructive obsession with centrism — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 21, 2017

Democracy for America trashes Ossoff. "Same, tired centrist Democratic playbook that has come up short cycle after cycle will not suffice." — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) June 21, 2017

There'll be Democrats who feel as tho they lost b/c moderating message.

They'll want to go militant progressive for 2018.

They will be wrong pic.twitter.com/LWl7406X5Z — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) June 21, 2017

Worth remembering that the two seats tonight that are both running close were won by GOP candidates 7 months ago by 23.4 and 20.5 points. — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 21, 2017

#SC5 v. #GA6 lesson: National Democrats are the kiss of death. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 21, 2017

The MSM lost

San Francisco lost

Hollywood lost

Silicon Valley lost

Democrats lost

Liberal extremists lost pic.twitter.com/d6kk0SNRG4 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 21, 2017

One theory going around for why Dems keep losing winnable races: the journalists they read are also high on their own collective supply. https://t.co/ByzztGb4wD — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 21, 2017

I'd say there's a good chance the left needs to rethink their approach to elections. — Ben (@BenHowe) June 21, 2017

What really would have changed things tonight for Ossoff was some more celebrity endorsements and robo calls. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 21, 2017

It's time for the democrat party to admit their biggest weakness. @Alyssa_Milano endorsements are poison. — Kayla (@VixenRogue) June 21, 2017

At least Ossoff finally proposed to his girlfriend, so that's something. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 21, 2017

Basically, Alisha Kramer executed a brilliant $30M campaign to get her boyfriend of 12 years to finally propose. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 21, 2017

So, now that Ossoff lost, will Dems and media decide #GA06 was NOT a "HUGELY SIGNIFICANT" referendum on @realDonaldTrump? — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 21, 2017

Just spitballing, maybe House Democrats could get a younger, less liberal leader who isn't from San Francisco. — jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 21, 2017

GA06 Observation: Handel is a weak candidate. Ossoff is just 30 years old. Linking him to Pelosi seems to be working. — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) June 21, 2017

If Handel wins, one takeaway will be that running against Nancy Pelosi remains a potent message for GOP, even in Trump era. #GA06 — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) June 21, 2017

May she remain Democratic Leader forever. https://t.co/4OZzp6gzt0 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 21, 2017

If Ossoff had won, folks would say "he's the future of D party. Ran clean campaign" Ossoff loses: "he was a bad candidate, boring, bland" — Jason Morrell (@CNNJason) June 21, 2017

Jon Ossoff was pretty boring. — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) June 21, 2017

Was?

Jon @Ossoff commends volunteers who, “as darkness has crept across this planet, have provided a beacon of hope for people here in Georgia.” — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 21, 2017

Republicans should rejoice at GA-6 win. But not too much. Carpetbagger with a yankee-bass vote almost beat a Southerner in a red GA district — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 21, 2017

Or perhaps living in the District would have helped. Can't represent your neighbors when you don't know who they are. https://t.co/EcvEUwcWbG — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) June 21, 2017

Candidate recruitment is always a challenge, but Dems may want to look for someone who actually lives in the district next time… — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 21, 2017

What you need is to run where you live, child. https://t.co/mSUxVV6GWk — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 21, 2017

Will #Ossoff still move into the #GA06 district? Asking for a friend. #GApol — Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) June 21, 2017

I don't think he's even still going to get married https://t.co/l59nXyK7MB — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2017

Update: Formerly vitally important election with national implications that can't be overstated now scheduled to be irrelevant by 10 am. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 21, 2017