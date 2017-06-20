That tight race for Georgia’s 6th District loosened up quite a bit as the final numbers came in, with Republican Karen Handel winning a decisive victory over Democrat Jon Ossoff. Both sides spent a ridiculous amount of money on the race, but just how ridiculous depends greatly on if you won or not.

Tuesday night was supposed to be a huge rebuke to President Trump and the Democrats’ first step toward taking back Congress. So what are the hot takes now that that narrative has gone down in flames? Here are a few, starting with a fantastic shot of CNN’s expert panel watching the final numbers come in.

Even the crew at Vox seems to have learned something: develop the agenda before the campaign, not after the election.

Or, maybe the Dems just need to stop being so centrist … maybe embrace the extreme fringe of the party just a little.

