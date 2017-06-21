Looking up the word "chutzpah"right now … https://t.co/gJdNvPYPlz — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 21, 2017

Though his campaign spent tens of millions of dollars in an attempt to defeat Republican Karen Handel, in an NPR interview that aired the morning of the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff lamented money in politics:

Democrat Jon Ossoff on the reportedly $40 million spent in the Georgia election: "We need campaign finance reform." https://t.co/88GDR13Hqu pic.twitter.com/FjS5JWTC1x — Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) June 20, 2017

Well isn’t that rich! Literally:

Remind me who had more money and where it came from. https://t.co/hxxsE560bQ — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 21, 2017

Guy who blew $30 million trying to get elected in a district where he doesn't reside calls for campaign fiscal restraint. #SoundsLegit #MAGA https://t.co/cPHFxWaizJ — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) June 21, 2017

IS HE KIDDING WITH THIS SHIT?! How much of the $40 million was spent on or by HIM?! https://t.co/HyNAoab68C — Heather (@hboulware) June 21, 2017

"I spent all that money, and it didn't work. No more money!!" https://t.co/VFmducgTxt — Int'l Man of Covfefe (@yitzyy) June 21, 2017

Who spent most of that $ and how exactly did it make an argument for gutting the 1st Amendment? Or do we not want to talk about that now? https://t.co/oOSqCn2pwX — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 21, 2017

Ossoff scanned the list of Dem excuses for losing. "Russians stole it? Nobody will buy that. Voters are bigots? Save that for later…" https://t.co/rGrflO4ewC — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 21, 2017

Does Ossoff’s complaint sound familiar?

Hillary said much the same as she spent a Billion — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) June 21, 2017

Hillary-ous!