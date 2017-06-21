What he didn't waste enough money getting his butt kicked last night in Georgia? — Michigan for Trump (@Montana0323) June 21, 2017

Jon Ossoff may have been a major disappointment for delusional Democrats with money to burn, but that doesn’t mean he’s good for nothing:

Is there a way we can convince Ossoff to run in 2020 for president? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 21, 2017

Sounds like a pretty great idea to us …

Hehhehehehehe — Plaidypus (@Plaidypus07) June 21, 2017

Now that's a good one Ben — Theodore Herrera (@therrera888) June 21, 2017

LOL that's good 🙂 — Kathy Frankforter (@ksf90250) June 21, 2017

Hahaha can't stop laughing my Ossoff 😂 — Chris Sprys (@Csprys99) June 21, 2017

He's mulling that one over, Ben. pic.twitter.com/KExwAwXK3f — Irredeemable Covfefe (@JoeFree76) June 21, 2017

He won't be old enough, but at least he would meet the residency requirements. — Alex Ward (@poolboy88) June 21, 2017

Ha! One out of two ain’t bad.

***

